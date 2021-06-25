SMI 11’994 0.8%  SPI 15’408 0.8%  Dow 34’197 1.0%  DAX 15’589 0.9%  Euro 1.0955 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’122 1.1%  Gold 1’775 -0.2%  Bitcoin 31’920 3.4%  Dollar 0.9182 0.0%  Öl 75.5 0.1% 

25.06.2021 01:06:00

Private Equity Services Market will have an Incremental Spend of USD 141.47 Billion by 2025 | SpendEdge

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Private Equity Services Market Procurement Research Report

SpendEdge has been monitoring the Private Equity Services Market and it is poised to grow by USD 141.47 Billion during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment

Request for a FREE sample to access the definite purchasing guide on Private Equity Services procurement.

Frequently Asked Questions: 

  • What are the major market threats?
    The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.
  • What is the expected price changes in this market?
    The Private Equity Services Market is expected to have a CAGR of 4.79% during 2021-2025. 
  • Who are the top players in the market?
    Tarrant Capital IP LLC, CVC Capital Partners SICAV-FIS SA, EQT AB Group, Neuberger Berman Group LLC, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC, are some of the major market participants. 
  • What are the pricing models followed by buyers?
    Commission-based pricing and market-based pricing, are the widely adopted pricing models in Private Equity Services Market.

SpendEdge suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Related Reports on Financial Services Include:

To access the definite purchasing guide on the Private Equity Services that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

  • Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Private Equity Services TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?
  • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?
  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Request a free sample report now: www.spendedge.com/report/private-equity-services-procurement-market-intelligence-report

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Insights
  • Category Pricing Insights
  • Cost-saving Opportunities
  • Best Practices
  • Category Ecosystem
  • Category Management Strategy
  • Category Management Enablers
  • Suppliers Selection
  • Suppliers under Coverage
  • US Market Insights
  • Category scope
  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/private-equity-services-market-will-have-an-incremental-spend-of-usd-141-47-billion-by-2025--spendedge-301319713.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

﻿

