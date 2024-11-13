Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): Net Asset Value

Private Equity Holding AG: Net Asset Value as of October 31, 2024



Net Asset Value

NEWS RELEASE

Zürich, November 13, 2024

Net Asset Value as of October 31, 2024

As of October 31, 2024, the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) stood at EUR 158.89 (CHF 149.23), representing a change of +1.4% in EUR (+1.1% in CHF) since September 30, 2024.

PEH’s performance in October was positive, driven by favourable FX movements as well as positive valuation adjustments including Pelion VI and Alpha CEE Opportunity IV, which benefitted from share price increases of listed underlying investments, e.g., Kaspi, a Kazakhstani fintech firm and bill.com, a US-based company that provides automated, cloud-based software solutions for financial operations.

In October, the portfolio was cash-flow positive with total distributions amounting to EUR 3.0m vs. EUR 2.2m paid into the portfolio. A notable capital call was received from Francisco Partners VII to fund the acquisition of New Relic, a software analytics company. The biggest distribution was received from Abry IX distributing proceeds from its investment in Options Technologies, a managed colocation, application and IT services provider. Furthermore, CIVC VI distributed proceeds related to the sale of Young and Associates, a property damage consulting firm.

In the reporting period, PEH committed an additional USD 3.0m to H.I.G. Capital Partners VII, a buyout fund with a focus on the mid-cap segment.

***

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) is a listed investment company for private equity investments. It offers institutional and private investors the opportunity to participate in a simple and tax-efficient manner in a diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio with selective fund and direct investments.

Income from the portfolio is partially reinvested, as well as passed on to the shareholders as annual distributions. Private Equity Holding’s portfolio is managed by Amundi Alpha Associates, an independent Private Equity, Private Debt and Infrastructure investment manager based in Zurich.

For further information, please contact:

Kerstin von Stechow, Investor Relations, Kerstin.Stechow@peh.ch, phone +41-44-515 70 80, http://www.peh.ch

The basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer

The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per share amounted to 2,467,700 as of October 31, 2024 (September 30, 2024: 2,467,700). The calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known as the European Venture Capital Association). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding AG's net assets.

