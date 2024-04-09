Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Private Equity Aktie [Symbol: PEHN / Valor: 608992]
09.04.2024 18:00:14

Private Equity Holding AG: Net Asset Value as of March 31, 2024

Private Equity
68.02 CHF -0.58%
Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Private Equity Holding AG: Net Asset Value as of March 31, 2024

09-Apr-2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NEWS RELEASE

Zug, April 9, 2024

Net Asset Value as of March 31, 2024

As of March 31, 2024, the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) stood at EUR 159.75 (CHF 155.75), representing a change of +3.2% in EUR (+5.3% in CHF) since February 29, 2024, and of 6.0% over the full financial year 2023/2024 (in EUR, incl. dividend).

PEH's portfolio performance was positive in March. Key drivers of the portfolio performance were valuation adjustments of some of PEH's direct co-investments, incl. Earnix, an artificial intelligence software provider, Shawbrook Bank, a UK retail bank, and Lignetics, a US-based heating and BBQ-pellets manufacturer and distributor. Furthermore, there were several positive valuation adjustments in the fund’s portfolio, i.a., Pollen Street III and IV as well as Alpha CEE Opportunity IV.

The portfolio was cash-flow negative with total distributions amounting to EUR 2.0m vs. EUR 3.2m paid into the portfolio. PEH received a noteworthy distribution from Alpha CEE Opportunity IV, distributing capital from various transactions, including proceeds from the public offering of Kaspi shares on NASDAQ; Kaspi is a Kazakhstani fintech firm. Further, Evolution Technology II distributed proceeds from the sale of Talon Cyber Security, a developer of a secure web browser. 

PEH will publish its annual report 2023/24 on May 7, 2024, and the AGM will take place in Zug on June 3, 2024.

                                                                                            ***

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) is a listed investment company for private equity investments. It offers institutional and private investors the opportunity to participate in a simple and tax-efficient manner in a diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio with selective fund and direct investments.

 

Income from the portfolio is partially reinvested, as well as passed on to the shareholders as annual distributions. Private Equity Holding’s portfolio is managed by Alpha Associates, an independent Private Equity, Private Debt and Infrastructure investment manager based in Zurich.

 

For further information, please contact: 
Kerstin von Stechow, Investor Relations, Kerstin.Stechow@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80, http://www.peh.ch

 

The basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer

The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per share amounted to 2,468,262 as of March 31, 2024 (February 29, 2024: 2,468,262). The calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known as the European Venture Capital Association). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption and usually published within six trading days after the cut-off date. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding AG's net assets.


Contact:
 

Additional features:
File: PEH NAV Flyer March 24
End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Private Equity Holding AG
Gotthardstr. 28
6302 Zug
Switzerland
ISIN: CH0006089921
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1876735

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1876735  09-Apr-2024 CET/CEST

