25.02.2021 21:00:00

Private Advisor Group Expands IT Leadership; Hires New Chief Information Officer to Oversee Expansion

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Advisor Group ("PAG"), one of the largest and fastest-growing independent wealth management firms in the country*, today announces the appointment of Philip Coniglio as their new Chief Information Officer. In the role, he will provide additional expertise and operational strength to PAG's expanding portfolio of technology solutions. Phil will also serve as the Chief Information Security Officer. He will report to James Sullivan, Managing Director and Head of Technology Strategy.

"We are honored to welcome Phil to the PAG family and executive team," says Mr. Sullivan. "Technology continues to be an advantage for our advisors and we look forward to Phil's insight and oversight as we continue to adopt new solutions that add operational efficiency, investment proficiency and value for our advisors and clients across the U.S.," says Sullivan.

Since its founding, Private Advisor Group has experienced significant growth in the independent financial advisory space. In 2020, it was ranked in the top 10 of Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms and number one for RIA firms located in the Northeast. The company now serves more than 650 advisors and 55,000 households in 37 states across the nation.

Phil most recently served as the Chief Information Security Officer and Director of Fund Operations at International Value Advisers, where he managed the strategy and execution of both disciplines at the firm during its rocket ship growth. Prior to IVA, he held a variety of roles at Morgan Stanley.

About Private Advisor Group

Private Advisor Group is one of the fastest-growing RIA firms in the nation. As of December 31, 2020, the firm manages over $26.4 billion in assets under management (AUM).

Founded by advisors John Hyland and Pat Sullivan, PAG provides industry-leading tools and technology to independent advisors and investors that are focused on fiduciary adherence, compliance, and a client-centric approach. For more information, visit www.privateadvisorgroup.com.

*The WealthManagement.com 2019 Thrive Award was compiled by measuring the percentage of revenue growth over the previous three years. Average revenue growth of the top 200 list was three times the industry average, as calculated by McKinsey & Company's PriceMetrix.

Barron's "Top 100 RIA Firms" ranking is based upon a wide range of quantitative and qualitative criteria: regulatory records, client retention reports, assets overseen by the Firm, revenue generated by the Firm, level of technology spending, number of clients, size of the staff, diversity across the staff, placement of a succession plan, and more. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience because it reflects a sample of all of the experiences of the Firm's clients. The ranking is not indicative of the Firm's past or future performance. Neither Private Advisor Group nor its Financial Advisors pay a fee to Barron's in exchange for the ranking. Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment Advice offered through Private Advisor Group, a registered investment advisor and separate entity from LPL Financial.

