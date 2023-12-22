Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
23.12.2023 00:30:00

PRIVACY ALERT: Xfinity Under Investigation for Data Breach of 35.9 Million Customer Records

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the private information of 35.9 million customers of Comcast Cable Communications LLC, which does business as Xfinity.

According to the company, on October 10, 2023, one of Xfinity's software providers, Citrix, announced a vulnerability in a product used by Xfinity. At the same time, Citrix provided a software patch to fix the vulnerability.

However, six days later, between October 16 and 19, 2023—after Xfinity been notified of the security vulnerability but before it had installed the fix—Xfinity's internal systems were hacked. Xfinity later concluded that the hack was caused by the unpatched Citrix vulnerability.

The company recently informed customers that the following private information may have been stolen in the breach: usernames and passwords; names; contact information; the last four digits of Social Security numbers; dates of birth; and secret questions and answers.

Although the breach occurred over two months ago, Xfinity only began notifying impacted customers on or around December 18, 2023, which may have violated numerous state laws.

If your private information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft, financial fraud, and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Xfinity's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are an Xfinity customer and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/xfinity.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP
Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact
Amber L. Schubert
Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP
aschubert@sjk.law
Tel: 415-788-4220

SOURCE: Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/privacy-alert-xfinity-under-investigation-for-data-breach-of-35-9-million-customer-records-302021978.html

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

