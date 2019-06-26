26.06.2019 21:48:00

Print Parts Inc - Launches Beautiful New Additive Service

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Print Parts Inc. is announcing the launch of their new website. PrintParts.com is a new additive manufacturing experience for 3D printing performance parts and production grade products on-demand.

The company is one of the first additive manufacturing services to offer composite parts using Markforged machines. PrintParts.com ensures product strength, quality, and performance with materials such as Onyx, Nylon, Carbon Fiber, and Kevlar. Customers can also choose fine detail printing using SLA (Stereolithography), which provides extreme accuracy and injection mold-like surface finishes. PrintParts has been trusted by teams across many industries including defense, automotive, jewelry, robotics, medicine, aerospace, and more.

PrintParts.com allows clients to order part quantities from 1 to 1 million at competitive prices. This helps customers reduce costs by testing designs through an iterative progression using inexpensive prototypes. The specialists at PrintParts can help navigate the entire additive manufacturing process with industrial design services, technology specific feedback and individualized consulting.

"Print Parts. That's what we do. Our team creates functional prototypes, high quality concepts, and performance parts to help customers take on mission critical projects with confidence. We love what we do and put passion into every part we print." - Robert Haleluk, Founder.

To celebrate their launch, PrintParts.com is offering a 25% discount on all part orders for the first month of operation. A special gift will also be sent to the first 100 customers and will include a PrintParts t-shirt, branded operator's apron, some stickers and more!

About Print Parts Inc.

The mission of PrintParts.com is to help customers print parts on demand at a fair cost. The company is dedicated to making 3D printing available and affordable to more customers and businesses of all sizes.

For more information visit PrintParts.com or contact them at made@printparts.com

Robert Haleluk  -  rhaleluk@printparts.com  -  732.444.6677  -  1-855-444-3477

Print Parts Inc  -  36 E 23rd St - Unit 3F, New York, NY 10010

printparts-com-launched.jpg
PrintParts.com - Launched!
Custom parts. On demand.

printparts-com-upload.jpg
PrintParts.com - Upload
Beautiful additive experience.

printparts-com-performance-parts.jpg
PrintParts.com - Performance Parts
Print performance parts for tough applications.

printparts-com-high-quality-parts.jpg
PrintParts.com - High Quality Parts
Print high quality SLA parts on demand.

PrintParts.com

Upload Parts

15:20
Rücksetzer für den Goldpreis nach Powell-Äußerungen
13:00
Slack Börsengang: Perfektes Timing und glückliches Händchen I BX Swiss
11:52
Vontobel: Fixer Coupon und Chance auf Kapitalschutz?
10:31
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf QUALCOMM Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Adobe Systems Inc
09:42
SMI-Anleger im Standby-Modus
06:08
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Haben sich die Käufer in der vergangenen Woche verausgabt? / Julius Bär – Die Käufer müssen nun am Ball bleiben
24.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
19.06.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Mai 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
Schwächt US-Präsident Trump die Attraktivität des US-Dollars?
Tesla-Aktie: Nachfragesorgen lassen Analysten skeptischer werden
Überbewertet? Goldman Sachs rät von bestimmten Tech-Aktien die Finger zu lassen
Warum der Euro zum Dollar auf ein Dreimonatshoch steigt - Franken so stark wie zuletzt in 2017
Woher kommt der Hype um Wasserstoffaktien wie NEL, ITM Power, Ballard Power & Co.?
ams-Aktie legt deutlich zu: Geräuschunterdrückungs-Technologie für Ohrhörer lanciert
Tesla-Aktie volatil: Rekordquartal dürfte anscheinend verfehlt werden
US-Börsen mit Verlusten -- SMI zum Handelsende stabil -- DAX geht im Minus in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Santhera-Aktie kann Gewinne nicht halten: EU-Zulassungsantrag für Idebenon einen Schritt weiter
Valora-Aktie bricht ein: Gewinnwarnung und neue Mittelfristziele veröffentlicht

US-Börsen mit leichtem Plus -- SMI letztlich schwach -- DAX beendet Tag stabil -- Asiens Börsen schliessen überwiegend schwächer
Anleger an der Wall Street kaufen am Mittwoch zu. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich letztendlich mit roten Vorzeichen, während sich der DAX noch knapp behaupten konnte. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Mittwoch mehrheitlich nach.

