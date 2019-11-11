Principal Investigator of New OECD Report Says Empowering Children to Be Active and Responsible Digital Citizens Is Critical in the Age of AI

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Children are more connected than ever before. They have access to tablets and smartphones before they learn to walk and talk. A new OECD report, Educating 21st Century Children: Emotional Well-Being in the Digital Age, examines modern childhood and looks specifically at the intersection between emotional well-being and new technologies.

In a new interview with CMRubinWorld, Tracey Burns, OECD analyst and author of the report, notes, "While some governments and parents respond by restricting access, these strategies can come at the cost of digital opportunity and skill development." Burns says that digital citizenship is not just about building skills, it's also about "actively and responsibly participating in the online world." She emphasizes that parents and school communities need to adapt with technology as their children do, and also stay on top of the fast-moving technological advances. There is no going back given that children have access to technology before they learn to walk and talk. "Empowering our children to be active and empowered (digital) citizens is not an option: it is necessary to keep our children happy and healthy, both on and off line."

Read the full article here

Tracey Burns is a Senior Analyst in the OECD's Center for Education Research and Innovation. After graduating from British Columbia with her doctorate, Dr. Burns has been involved in multiple projects like 21st Century Children, Trends Shaping Education, and more. She is also an award-winning lecturer on infant and child development.

CMRubinWorld's award-winning series, The Global Search for Education, brings together distinguished thought leaders in education and innovation from around the world to explore the key learning issues faced by most nations. The series has become a highly visible platform for global discourse on 21st century learning, offering a diverse range of innovative ideas which are presented by the series founder, C. M. Rubin, together with the world's leading thinkers.

For more information on CMRubinWorld

Follow @CMRubinWorld on Twitter

Contact Information:

David Wine

David(at)cmrubinworld(dot)com

SOURCE CMRubinWorld