Principal Financial Group Q4 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Principal Financial Group (PFG) Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $517.0 million or $2.32 per share, compared to $905.4 million or $3.92 per share last year.

Adjusted net income for the quarter was $489.9 million or $2.20 per share, compared to $353.5 million or $1.53 per share last year.

Adjusted operating earnings for the quarter were $488.0 million or $2.19 per share, compared to $448.1 million or $1.94 per share last year.