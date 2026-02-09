Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’518 0.1%  SPI 18’689 0.3%  Dow 50’136 0.0%  DAX 25’015 1.2%  Euro 0.9136 -0.4%  EStoxx50 6’059 1.0%  Gold 5’059 2.0%  Bitcoin 53’933 -1.4%  Dollar 0.7667 -1.2%  Öl 69.2 1.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Microsoft951692Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
ON Semiconductor-Aktie deutlich leichter: Halbleiterhersteller enntäuscht beim Ergebnis
Tesla-Aktie in Blasenterritorium: Marktveteran warnt Anleger mit Nachdruck
Ausblick: Coca-Cola stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Novo Nordisk-Aktie zieht an: Hims & Hers stoppt Semaglutid-Tablette
Micron-Aktie unter Druck: Verliert der Chipkonzern NVIDIA als KI-Kunden?
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Principal Financial Group Aktie 1275394 / US74251V1026

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

09.02.2026 23:17:35

Principal Financial Group Q4 Profit Down

Principal Financial Group
74.65 CHF -0.94%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Principal Financial Group (PFG) Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $517.0 million or $2.32 per share, compared to $905.4 million or $3.92 per share last year.

Adjusted net income for the quarter was $489.9 million or $2.20 per share, compared to $353.5 million or $1.53 per share last year.

Adjusted operating earnings for the quarter were $488.0 million or $2.19 per share, compared to $448.1 million or $1.94 per share last year.

Nachrichten zu Principal Financial Group Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?