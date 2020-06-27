27.06.2020 20:00:00

Princeton Mortgage National Sales Director Mark Gordon Honored as 2020 HousingWire Rising Star

EWING, N.J., June 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Princeton Mortgage, a 36-year-old mortgage banker, announced that Mark Gordon, National Sales Director, has been named a 2020 HousingWire (HW) Rising Stars award winner. Now in its seventh year, the HW Rising Stars program recognizes the housing industry's most influential professionals aged 40 and under. This year's 2020 class of Rising Stars celebrates 50 young innovators moving the housing industry forward. Coming from all sectors of housing – mortgage, real estate, fintech, servicing and more, these up-and-coming leaders are blazing their own trail. These Rising Stars are taking the lead on revolutionizing the housing industry.

Mark Gordon is continually equipping motivated individuals with tools and skills needed to thrive, leading Princeton Mortgage's sales team to excel beyond their goals. Gordon drives the team with expansive training sessions focusing on a theory from the Princeton Selling System: a system he developed that contributed to 300% retail sales growth in each of the last 2 years. Upon implementation, Mark delivered the thoughts, tactics, logic, and theory of this unique selling system through his deep-dive weekly group trainings and individual 1-on-1 meetings with the sales team.

Prior to Princeton Mortgage, Gordon started his career at Castle Point Mortgage where he became a top loan originator within the first year. He later became the co-founder and CEO of Fortren Funding, which was responsible for nearly $1 billion in loans in a five-year period. At Princeton, he has built a sales machine that is thriving as one of the major pieces contributing to the company's tenfold growth since 2018.

As Princeton Mortgage's accelerated growth continues, Mark consistently contributes in more areas than only sales. As part of the leadership team, he is a large proponent of where the company is headed. He is an enforcer of delivering a culture of freedom and responsibility for everyone in the company. This is delivered by his promotion of overcoming limitations and blind spots to improve mastery of increasingly challenging work. Through this, Mark and the Leadership Team at Princeton Mortgage enable the entire company to reach their full potential and become better versions of themselves.

"Getting recognized for your professional achievements is flattering, but my favorite part is sharing that award with our team whose hard work has made all of these accomplishments possible. Here at Princeton Mortgage, our commitment to freedom and responsibility has helped so many of us do our best work. I look forward to seeing what we can do next and growing our team," said Gordon.

Princeton is on the journey to deliver 50,000 loans annually by 2028. With Mark's rapid success and vision to deliver the tools to help people thrive at Princeton Mortgage, the company undoubtedly believes him to be a Rising Star in the mortgage industry.

The full list of 2020 HW Rising Stars honorees can be viewed at https://www.housingwire.com/articles/introducing-housingwires-2020-class-of-rising-stars/.

About Princeton Mortgage

Founded in 1983, Princeton Mortgage is a licensed mortgage banker and is backed by a 100+ year old multi-faceted real estate brokerage, investment, and insurance company. We are positioned as a well-capitalized banker, ranked in the top 1% for customer satisfaction in the nation, debt free and creating dynamic new opportunities within our industry. Our mission is to help people thrive, and we do that by delivering The Effortless Mortgage™. We do what we say we're going to do and back it up with The Princeton Promise: if you are unhappy with your experience for any reason, get $1,000 back. No strings attached.

 

SOURCE Princeton Mortgage Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 55.42
2.52 %
Adecco Group 44.52
1.53 %
Geberit 466.90
0.86 %
LafargeHolcim 40.65
0.67 %
UBS Group 10.75
0.51 %
Swisscom 491.40
-1.09 %
Roche Hldg G 333.50
-1.16 %
Swiss Re 71.84
-1.18 %
Swiss Life Hldg 345.60
-1.20 %
Novartis 83.17
-1.69 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

26.06.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
26.06.20
SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
26.06.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – 200er-EMA im Fokus / EUR/USD – Weiterer Hochlauf erwartet
25.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf salesforce.com Inc, Chevron Corp, Visa Inc
23.06.20
Schweizer Markt solide – Drama bei Wirecard | BX Swiss TV
22.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
18.06.20
Will Russia Cut Rates Again to Combat Recession?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.06.20
Schroders: How smart manufacturing could lead to an industrial renaissance
24.06.20
Schroders: Should investors be wary about the fast recovery in the credit market?
19.06.20
Schroders: Why we think the recovery will be U-shaped
mehr
Schweizer Markt solide – Drama bei Wirecard | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ams-Aktie bricht erneut ein: ams weist Anschuldigungen gegen Management als "Medienunterstellungen" zurück
JPMorgan rechnet mit Öl-Superzyklus: Ölpreis könnte auf 190 US-Dollar klettern
Wirecard-Aktie implodiert: Wirecard stellt Insolvenzantrag - EY geht von Betrug aus
Wirecard-Aktie unter zwei Euro: Ab Dienstag nicht mehr im Stoxx Europe 600 - EU will Rolle der Bafin prüfen
ams-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Österreichische Finanzmarktaufsicht ermittelt angeblich gegen ams-Spitze
SMI und DAX verabschieden sich schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Freitagshandel tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich freundlich
Molecular Partners-Aktie bricht ein: FDA will mehr zu Abicipar wissen
Warnung eines Analysten: Was für Tesla-Anleger jetzt wichtig ist
Lufthansa-Milliarden-Hilfen fliessen schnellstmöglich - Finanzchef Dirks vor Abgang - Aktie verliert
Zur Rose expandiert in Deutschland - Aktie klettert deutlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Freitagshandel tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verzeichnete am Freitag Verluste. Der deutsche DAX zeigte sich ebenfalls im roten Bereich. Die US-amerikanischen Märkte schlossen mit kräftigen Verlusten. In Asien zeigten sich die Börsen vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB