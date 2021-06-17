Princess Cruises Continues Plans to Resume Cruising in United States with Sailings Departing from Los Angeles, San Francisco and Ft. Lauderdale in the Fall 2021

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following collaboration with government officials, and evolving guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Princess is announcing its intent to return to service in the United States sailing from Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Ft. Lauderdale this fall.

Starting between September 25 and November 28, 2021, cruises onboard eight Princess MedallionClass™ ships will once again take guests to the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mexico, Hawaii, and the California Coast.

Majestic Princess and Grand Princess : Los Angeles once again provides the springboard to a variety of destinations, including the California Coast and Mexico on seven-day cruises, and the Islands of Hawaii on 15-day cruises. Also available are three- to five-day Getaway cruises to the California Coast and Mexico .

and : once again provides the springboard to a variety of destinations, including the California Coast and on seven-day cruises, and the Islands of on 15-day cruises. Also available are three- to five-day Getaway cruises to the California Coast and . Ruby Princess : Sailing out of the iconic Port of San Francisco , Ruby Princess will start with seven-day California Coast cruises before adding 15-day cruises exploring four distinct island jewels in Hawaii and 10-day Mexico cruises to the lineup.

: Sailing out of the iconic Port of , Ruby Princess will start with seven-day California Coast cruises before adding 15-day cruises exploring four distinct island jewels in and 10-day cruises to the lineup. Enchanted Princess : Begins with two brand new cruises from Ft. Lauderdale to start her existing inaugural season of 10-day cruises to the Southern and Eastern Caribbean .

: Begins with two brand new cruises from Ft. Lauderdale to start her existing inaugural season of 10-day cruises to the Southern and . Sky Princess , Regal Princess and Caribbean Princess : From Ft. Lauderdale, guests can island hop through the Caribbean with three-, five-, seven- and 14-day cruises available in the Eastern Caribbean that visit some of the best-known beaches in the world and the Western Caribbean that allows guests to explore Ancient Mayan Ruins and the beauty of unspoiled coral reefs and underwater caves.

, and : From Ft. Lauderdale, guests can island hop through the with three-, five-, seven- and 14-day cruises available in the that visit some of the best-known beaches in the world and the that allows guests to explore Ancient Mayan Ruins and the beauty of unspoiled coral reefs and underwater caves. Crown Princess: Travels to the Panama Canal, from Ft. Lauderdale on a series of 10-day cruises to this iconic cruise wonder of the world.

"As we continue our return to service, it is a thrill for us to be able to bring more cruise vacation options to our travel-starved guests," said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. "We appreciate the support of government and port officials who we worked closely with to make these travel opportunities available, in a thoughtful and safe way, for our guests."

Dining, entertainment, and shore excursion details are currently being finalized and will be communicated in the coming weeks.

Princess cruises sailing through 2021 are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination. Crew vaccinations will be in accordance with CDC guidelines.

We will continue to monitor the latest guidance from the CDC as well as local, state and federal officials in the ports we sail from and those we visit and will adjust our on board protocols and vaccination requirements, as necessary. Should our vaccination approach change, we would notify guests prior to final payment.

CRUISE WITH CONFIDENCE

As of now and subject to change as CDC guidance, medical, and public health guidance evolves, the line's Cruise Health program provides steps to enhance public health. Please check regularly, as there will be updates as new procedures are finalized and existing protocols may evolve.

Updates to the cruise line's Cruise with Confidence program are also being implemented, providing peace of mind for booked guests who may encounter an unexpected trip cancellation or interruption due to COVID-19. Guests can cancel for any reason up to 30 days before departure and receive a Future Cruise Credit for any cancellation fees and a refund of additional funds received to the original payment method. As an enhanced benefit, guests may cancel and receive the same Future Cruise Credit and refund within 30 days all the way to sailing day if they test positive for COVID-19. Full details can be found here.

PRINCESS MEDALLIONCLASS VACATION

All Princess ships offer TrulyTouchless™ experiences with more ways to support physical distancing and personalization that simplifies the guest experience and delivers next-level service supporting new health protocols.

The cruise line's award-winning OceanMedallion wearable device replaces the traditional cruise card and pairs with embedded IoT ("Internet of things") -driven innovative technology to significantly expand touch-free options and personalization on board, including:

Touchless embarkation and disembarkation

Keyless stateroom entry

Completely contactless commerce

Simplified safety training

On-demand food, beverages and retail items delivered anywhere on board

Guest service requests via mobile device chat

Location-based gaming and wagering

Entertainment content via smart devices

Princess ships offers the best Wi-Fi at sea, MedallionNet™, so guests can stay connected to the things and people they love and share vacation memories with ease.

These Fall 2021 voyages are open for booking now and will be accessible for OceanReady pre-cruise preparations and for making dining reservations on July 30.

To accommodate this restart, select cruises will be cancelled as well as the remaining Europe and Transatlantic season for Island Princess. For guests booked on a cancelled cruise, Princess will offer to price protect on a replacement voyage. Alternatively, guests can choose a future cruise credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 10% of the cruise fare paid (minimum $25 USD) or a full refund to the original form of payment. Requests must be received through this online form by July 17, 2021, or guests will automatically receive the FCC option. FCCs can be used on any cruises booked by and sailing by December 31, 2022.

Cruises can be booked through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS

(1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises :

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world's leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 14 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries." In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to an effortless personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

In line with the latest advice from health officials about COVID-19, Princess Cruises is currently enhancing health and safety protocols with input from medical experts and government bodies and assessing how they may impact future itineraries. Actual offerings may vary from what is displayed in marketing materials. Click on the following links to stay updated on current Cruise Updates and Health & Safety protocols .

