07.06.2019 06:01:00

Prince's 'Originals' Now Live Exclusively On TIDAL

Hear the Album on TIDAL.com/Prince

NEW YORK, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Now live exclusively on TIDAL, Prince's newest album, Originals, was pulled directly from the historic archive of Prince's music. The 15-track album features 14 previously unreleased recordings that highlight the impact Prince had on modern music and the foundation of many artists' careers. The tracks were selected collaboratively by JAY-Z and Troy Carter, on behalf of The Prince Estate.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8559051-tidal-prince-originals-album

In the spirit of sharing Prince's music with his fans as he wanted, the album is also available to stream in Master quality via TIDAL's HiFi subscription tier. Members will be able to hear the recordings just as the artist intended the tracks to sound.

Listen now on TIDAL.com/Prince

Media can embed the album using the codes here: http://tdl.sh/Originals

About TIDAL

TIDAL is an artist-owned global music and entertainment platform that brings artists and fans closer together through unique original content and exclusive events. Available in 53 countries, the streaming service has more than 60 million songs and 250,000 high quality videos in its catalog along with original video series, podcasts, thousands of expertly curated playlists and artist discovery via TIDAL Rising. With the commitment of its owners to create a more sustainable model for the music industry, TIDAL is available in premium and HiFi tiers—which includes Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) recordings.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

06.06.19
Massiver Anstieg der US-Ölvorräte
06.06.19
Vontobel: Belt-and-Road Initiative: Derinews Juni 2019
06.06.19
10.000er-Traum lebt weiter
06.06.19
Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Musik-Streaming
06.06.19
Weekly-Hits: Low Vola-Strategie, American Airlines & Lufthansa
03.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.06.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Mai 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Die Gewinner und Verlierer der Frankenstärke
ABB-Aktie leicht im Plus: Grossauftrag für Stromübertragung in China
Studie deckt auf: Bitcoin kaum in Gebrauch
Zur Rose intensiviert Zusammenarbeit mit Migros - Aktie dreht ins Minus
Studie: So schneiden Schweizer Banken im internationalen Vergleich ab
US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst höher -- DAX verliert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Tesla bringt das kostenfreie Supercharging zurück - aber es gibt einen Haken
Tecan bestätigt finanzielle Ziele für 2019 - Aktie deutlich im Plus
Defizit in der US-Handelsbilanz gesunken - starker Exportrückgang
Warum sich der Franken zum Euro wenig verändert zeigt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst höher -- DAX verliert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war die Stimmung am Donnerstag freundlich. In Deutschland musste der DAX abgeben. Die Wall Street konnte zulegen. Die asiatischen Indizes fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB