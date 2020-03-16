16.03.2020 19:51:00

PRINCE Increases Price of Synthetic High-Purity MnO2 and MnNO3 Product Line

HOUSTON, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective immediately on a shipments basis, Prince International Corporation (PRINCE) is increasing the price of its synthetic high-purity Manganese Dioxide (MnO2) and Manganese Nitrate (MnNO3) line by up to 75%. These price increases are incremental to any previous price offer and apply to all customers globally. 

PRINCE is the globally leading supplier of Manganese Specialties and continues to invest in these businesses and assets to support our customers' needs.

CONTACT: Wendy Simpson, 832-941-0242, wsimpson@princecorp.com

SOURCE Prince International Corporation

