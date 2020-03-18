18.03.2020 23:34:00

Primo Water Corporation to Hold a Fireside Chat With Nik Modi From RBC Capital Markets

Operations Update

TAMPA, FL, March 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Primo Water Corporation (NYSE and TSX:PRMW) (the "Company" or "Primo"), formerly Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT; TSX:BCB), a leading provider of direct to consumer bottled water and water filtration services in North America and Europe, as well as a leading provider of water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water in the U.S. and Canada today announced that its management team will host a fireside chat on March 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET with covering analyst Nik Modi from RBC Capital Markets.

Primo Water Corporation (CNW Group/Primo Water Corporation)

The webcast will be available through the company's website at https://www.primowatercorp.com and will be recorded and archived for playback on the investor relations section of the website for two weeks following the event.

ABOUT PRIMO WATER CORPORATION

Primo (formerly Cott Corporation) is a pure-play water solutions provider with a leading volume-based national presence in the North American and European direct to consumer industry for bottled water, a top five position across point of use or water filtration within our 21-country footprint as well as leading positions in water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water in the U.S. and Canada.  Our platform reaches over 2.5 million customers across North America and Europe and is supported by strategically located sales and distribution facilities and fleets, as well as wholesalers and distributors.  This enables us to efficiently service residences, businesses, and small and large retailers.

Corporate Website: www.primowatercorp.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/primo-water-corporation-to-hold-a-fireside-chat-with-nik-modi-from-rbc-capital-markets-301026517.html

SOURCE Primo Water Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

12:38
Ölpreise weiter im Abwärtssog: WTI fällt auf 17-Jahrestief
12:14
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 15.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
10:00
How Oil Prices Impact Agriculture
09:06
Vontobel: 40% - 50% Sicherheitspuffer - und nur der letzte Tag zählt!
06:49
Erholung bereits wieder beendet?
16.03.20
Neuer Kursrutsch - Notenbanken fluten die Märkte | BX Swiss TV
12.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:50
Schroders: Mögliche Auswirkungen des Klimawandels auf die Finanzmärkte
11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
10.03.20
Schroders: Zehn falsche Annahmen über Stewardship
mehr
Neuer Kursrutsch - Notenbanken fluten die Märkte | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie legt zu: Roche startet Auslieferung von COVID-19-Test in den USA
SIX ändert SMI-Gewichtung von Roche und Nestlé
Massiver Kursrutsch an den US-Börsen - Dow Jones schliesst unter 20'000 Punkten -- SMI auf Talfahrt -- DAX bricht erneut ein -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Börsenlegende Warren Buffett zu Corona-Krise und Ölpreisschock
US-Börsen nach Erholungsbewegung mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX geht höher in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Pfizer hilft BioNtech bei Entwicklung von Coronavirus-Impfstoff - BioNtech-Aktie +70 %
Goldman Sachs mit Kauf-Empfehlung: UBS-Aktie mit über 50 Prozent Aufstiegspotenzial
Grossaktionär Stoffel verkauft Vifor-Paket - Vifor-Aktie knickt ein
Tecan-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Tecan steigert 2019 den Gewinn - Auswirkungen von Corona noch nicht vorhersehbar
Addex verschiebt Start der Phase-III-Studie mit Dipraglurant und Jahreszahlen - Aktie bricht ein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Massiver Kursrutsch an den US-Börsen - Dow Jones schliesst unter 20'000 Punkten -- SMI auf Talfahrt -- DAX bricht erneut ein -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Markt verbuchte zur Wochenmitte Abschläge. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte in der Verlustzone. US-Indizes verbuchten erneut starke Verluste. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch schwächer.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB