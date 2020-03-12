Primo Announces Change to Webcast Only for its Investor and Analyst Day

Topics to include pure-play water strategy and modeling presentation

TAMPA, FL, March 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW; TSX: PRMW) (the "Company" or "Primo"), formerly Cott Corporation (NYSE: COT; TSX: BCB), a leading provider of home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe as well as a leading provider of water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water in the U.S. and Canada, today announced updated plans for its Investor and Analyst Day. Primo will host its Investor Day on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 beginning at 1:30pm Eastern Time via webcast only . Due to increasingly restrictive travel and group event guidelines put in place as a precaution relating to COVID-19, the live component of the event will no longer be held in New York City.

Our Investor Day program will now run from 1:30 p.m. ET until approximately 3:00 p.m. ET and will include presentations on our pure-play water strategy and key initiatives from Tom Harrington, Primo CEO, as well as a modeling presentation on our new pure-play water company by Jay Wells, Primo CFO. Following the presentations, investors and analysts will be provided with the opportunity to submit questions through the weblink as a part of a question and answer session. The webcast of the presentations and question and answer session will be available at:

https://www.primowatercorp.com

The webcast will be recorded and archived for playback on the investor relations section of the website for two weeks following the event. A copy of the slide presentation that will be used on the webcast will be available through Primo's website prior to the event on March 24, 2020.

ABOUT PRIMO WATER CORPORATION

Primo (formerly Cott Corporation) is a pure-play water solutions provider with a leading volume-based national presence in the North American and European home and office delivery industry for bottled water, a top five position across point of use or filtration within our 21-country footprint as well as leading positions in water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water in the U.S. and Canada. Our platform reaches over 2.5 million customers across North America and Europe and is supported by strategically located sales and distribution facilities and fleets, as well as wholesalers and distributors. This enables us to efficiently service residences, businesses, and small and large retailers.

