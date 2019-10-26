PrimeWest Mortgage Investment Corporation - Plan of Liquidation now in effect

SASKATOON, Oct. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - PrimeWest Mortgage Investment Corporation ("PrimeWest" or the "Corporation") announced today that pursuant to the Plan of Liquidation and Dissolution approved by the Corporation's shareholders last month, the voluntary liquidation and windup of the Corporation commenced effective Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. CST. The Plan of Liquidation and Dissolution is set out in the Corporation's Information Circular, which is available on SEDAR.

