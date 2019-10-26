+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
26.10.2019 00:27:00

PrimeWest Mortgage Investment Corporation - Plan of Liquidation now in effect

SASKATOON, Oct. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - PrimeWest Mortgage Investment Corporation ("PrimeWest" or the "Corporation") announced today that pursuant to the Plan of Liquidation and Dissolution approved by the Corporation's shareholders last month, the voluntary liquidation and windup of the Corporation commenced effective Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. CST.  The Plan of Liquidation and Dissolution is set out in the Corporation's Information Circular, which is available on SEDAR.

About PrimeWest

PrimeWest was incorporated as a Mortgage Investment Corporation in 2005 and is based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. PrimeWest is a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario. The Corporation's Class A common shares are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol PRI: http://thecse.com/en/listings/diversified-industries/primewest-mortgage-investment-corporation

PrimeWest filings can be found on SEDAR at the following link:
http://www.sedar.com/DisplayCompanyDocuments.do?lang=EN&issuerNo=00025992

SOURCE PrimeWest Mortgage Investment Corporation

