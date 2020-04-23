PrimePartners Group Invests in North Ridge Partners to Form Leading Regional Technology Investment Banking Platform

SINGAPORE, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- North Ridge Partners, the technology investment bank located in Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, announces that it has entered a strategic alliance with independent Singapore-based financial services group PrimePartners Group (PPG).

PPG is building out an ecosystem of technology-related investment banking capability in the Asia Pacific region, and will invest new capital for a 32% shareholding in North Ridge Partners as part of the alliance. Mark Liew, CEO of PrimePartners Corporate Finance (PPCF) will join the North Ridge Partners board.

With their combined capability and reach across the Asia Pacific region, PPG and North Ridge Partners will provide a complete investment banking offering for technology companies through capital raising, secondary placements, M&A, IPO and other capital market transactions.

Roger Sharp, Founder and Chairman of North Ridge Partners said:

"For nearly 20 years North Ridge Partners has invested in and advised disruptive technology businesses on achieving their goals through provision of strategic advice, capital raisings and M&A advisory. We see technology and the Internet penetrating deeper into traditional industries across the region as businesses disrupt and leapfrog traditional norms to meet unserved needs. Working with PrimePartners, North Ridge Partners is now positioned to work with clients across Southeast Asia and Australasia from Series A capital raise through to IPO or trade sale.

We have known and enjoyed working with PPG and have been working towards this alliance for some years. PPG adds complimentary longstanding trusted industry networks, investor reach and greater execution capability, assisting clients to manage the challenges and seize opportunities in the new economy."

"Having just led a A$346m capital raise as Chairman of Webjet, the global online travel business, it's clear to me that doing deals in a COVID-19 world is extremely tough, but entirely possible. The combination of local expertise and relationships, sector insights and tenacity are the ingredients for success in a hostile environment."

"We have been through crises and downturns like this before, and we know that the best client relationships are often those that are forged in difficult times. We are proud to be moving forward quickly, staying the course alongside our clients when they are finding it tough."

Teo Ek Tor, Chairman of PPG said:

"We have known and worked with the team at North Ridge Partners for several years and are delighted to become their partner. Their domain knowledge and expertise in the technology space is a key differentiator in a competitive market. Together with our membership in Hg Exchange, a Singapore-based private exchange to trade digital and non-digital capital market products among accredited investors, our alliance with North Ridge Partners is a key part of our overall strategy to increase our participation in private markets."

"We believe that M&A and fund-raising activity in private markets in general, and with technology companies in particular, will increase significantly in the future. This alliance will boost visibility on our deal pipeline and complement our existing public market advisory and fund-raising activities. We see many opportunities for our two firms to collaborate and provide value-added services to technology companies. We look forward to growing this ecosystem of key partners and strategic investments."

About North Ridge Partners

Formed in 2004, NRP invests in and advises established private and public technology companies across Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia. Since its formation, the firm has built half a dozen public technology companies and has led more than 100 capital raising and M&A transactions. NRP opened its regional presence in Singapore in 2013, and maintains deep industry knowledge in several industry verticals, including fintech, travel technology, software and ecommerce. www.northridgepartners.com

About PrimePartners Group

PPG is an independent Singapore-based financial services group that has established two licensed businesses focused on asset management and corporate finance advisory targeted at meeting the expanding needs of Asian entrepreneurs and foreign businesses seeking growth opportunities in Asia. Its subsidiary, PPCF is one of the leading corporate finance advisory firms in Singapore having completed over 60 listings and over 180 engagements. It is a member firm of Oaklins, the world's leading M&A alliance with over 850 advisers collaborating in over 45 countries, and is the exclusive Singapore partner of Discount Capital Markets, the investment banking division of Discount Group, the third largest banking group in Israel. www.primepartners.com.sg

Media Inquiries

Aish Awasthi

North Ridge Partners

+65 9622 7470

aish@northridgepartners.com

Peggy Sim

PrimePartners Corporate Finance

+65 6229-8088

enquiry@ppcf.com.sg

