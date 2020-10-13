Steigende Volatilität bei den US Tech-Aktien: Jetzt absichern! -w-
PrimeOne Insurance Company Names Eric Jarvis as COO

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeOne Insurance Company today named Los Angeles-based Eric Jarvis as its Chief Operating Officer.  He will report directly to David Thorson, Chairman and President of PrimeOne.

"Eric has demonstrated operational and executive management skills that will be sure to benefit PrimeOne," said Thorson.  "We are looking forward to utilizing his experience and talents to ensure the continued success of PrimeOne."

Jarvis stated, "I am pleased to be working with Dave and the PrimeOne team.  I've devoted my career to creating results-driven outcomes, and am eager to be a part of the realization of PrimeOne's strategies of customer service, financial strength, and sustainable growth."

Mr. Jarvis brings 21 years of experience in the insurance industry, most recently the head of the consulting firm Elevate Management, Inc.  He previously led KnightBrook Insurance Company and the Knight Insurance Group.  Mr. Jarvis is a graduate of the University of California, San Diego, and the Pepperdine University School of Law.  He is a licensed attorney.

About PrimeOne Insurance Company

PrimeOne Insurance Company is an admitted insurance company making affordable and flexible commercial insurance coverage possible.  PrimeOne is currently admitted in 5 states and is backed by the world's finest reinsurance partners. For more information about Prime Insurance Company, please visit https://www.primeoneinsurance.com/.

Media Contact:
Zabrina Thorson
Director of Marketing
PrimeOne Insurance Company
(212) 695-3439
256589@email4pr.com 
www.primeoneinsurance.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/primeone-insurance-company-names-eric-jarvis-as-coo-301151016.html

SOURCE PrimeOne Insurance Company

