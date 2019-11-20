|
20.11.2019 21:21:00
Prime Minister welcomes new Cabinet
OTTAWA, Nov. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - On election day, Canadians chose to continue moving forward. From coast to coast to coast, people chose to invest in their families and communities, create good middle class jobs, and fight climate change while keeping our economy strong and growing. Canadians sent the message that they want us to work together to make progress on the issues that matter most, from making their lives more affordable and strengthening the healthcare system, to protecting the environment, keeping our communities safe, and moving forward on reconciliation with Indigenous peoples. People expect Parliamentarians to work together to deliver these results, and that's exactly what this team will do.
The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the members of Cabinet following the swearing-in ceremony. This team will work to deliver real, positive change for all Canadians.
The members of the Cabinet are:
- Chrystia Freeland becomes Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs
- Anita Anand becomes Minister of Public Services and Procurement
- Navdeep Bainsbecomes Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry
- Carolyn Bennettremains Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations
- Marie-Claude Bibeauremains Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food
- Bill Blairbecomes Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness
- Bardish Chagger becomes Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth
- François-Philippe Champagne becomes Minister of Foreign Affairs
- Jean-Yves Duclosbecomes President of the Treasury Board
- Mona Fortierbecomes Minister of Middle Class Prosperity and Associate Minister of Finance
- Marc Garneauremains Minister of Transport
- Karina Gouldbecomes Minister of International Development
- Steven Guilbeaultbecomes Minister of Canadian Heritage
- Patty Hajdubecomes Minister of Health
- Ahmed Hussenbecomes Minister of Families, Children and Social Development
- Mélanie Jolybecomes Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages
- Bernadette Jordanbecomes Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard
- David Lamettiremains Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada
- Dominic LeBlancbecomes President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada
- Diane Lebouthillierremains Minister of National Revenue
- Lawrence MacAulayremains Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence
- Catherine McKenna becomes Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
- Marco E. L. Mendicinobecomes Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship
- Marc Millerbecomes Minister of Indigenous Services
- Maryam Monsefbecomes Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development
- Bill Morneauremains Minister of Finance
- Joyce Murraybecomes Minister of Digital Government
- Mary Ngbecomes Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade
- Seamus O'Reganbecomes Minister of Natural Resources
- Carla Qualtroughbecomes Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion
- Pablo Rodriguez becomes Leader of the Government in the House of Commons
- Harjit Sajjan remains Minister of National Defence
- Deb Schultebecomes Minister of Seniors
- Filomena Tassibecomes Minister of Labour
- Dan Vandalbecomes Minister of Northern Affairs
- Jonathan Wilkinsonbecomes Minister of Environment and Climate Change
The Government of Canada represents Canadians in every part of the country. That is why the Prime Minister has asked JimCarr to serve as his special representative for the Prairies. Born and raised in Winnipeg, he will ensure that the people of Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba have a strong voice in Ottawa.
Pablo Rodriguez will be assuming the responsibility of Quebec Lieutenant.
Canadians expect their Parliamentarians to work together on their behalf. Under the leadership of Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez, the following team will work with all parties to make progress on the priorities that matter most to Canadians:
- Kirsty Duncanwill serve as Deputy Leader of the Government in the House of Commons
- Mark Hollandwill serve as Chief Government Whip
- Ginette Petitpas Taylorwill serve as Deputy Government Whip
- Kevin Lamoureuxwill serve as Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons
The Prime Minister also announced changes to the structure and mandate of the Cabinet committees to reflect Canadians' top priorities. The new list of Cabinet committees is as follows:
- Cabinet Committee on Agenda, Results and Communications
- Cabinet Committee on Operations
- Cabinet Committee on Global Affairs and Public Security
- Cabinet Committee on Reconciliation
- Cabinet Committee on Economy and the Environment
- Cabinet Committee on Health and Social Affairs
- Treasury Board
- Incident Response Group
Quote
"Today, I can introduce the strong, diverse, and experienced team that will work together to tackle the big issues that matter to people from coast to coast to coast. Whether it's making life more affordable for the middle class, taking action on climate change, or keeping our communities safe we will continue working tirelessly for all Canadians."
—The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada
Quick Facts
- The current Ministry consists of the Prime Minister and 36 ministers. In keeping with the precedent set in the previous Ministry, there is an equal number of women and men.
- The Government of Canada will provide support to the new portfolios as follows:
- The Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth will be supported by Canadian Heritage.
- The Minister of Middle Class Prosperity and Associate Minister of Finance will be supported by Finance Canada.
- The Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages will be supported by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, with additional support from Canadian Heritage. The Minister is also responsible for the regional development agencies.
- The Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development will be supported by Women and Gender Equality Canada with additional support from Infrastructure Canada and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada.
- The Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade will be supported by Global Affairs Canada, with additional support from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada.
Associated Links
- The Canadian Ministry
- Biographies
- Cabinet committees
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca/
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI schliesst leicht im Plus -- DAX zum Handelsende schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Abschlägen
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Unsicherheit im Handelskonflikt: Die Stimmung an der Wall Street ist eingetrübt. Der heimische Aktienmarkt machte im Tagesverlauf seine Verluste wieder wett. Die deutschen Börsen stand letztlich tiefer. Die Indizes in Fernost gaben zur Wochenmitte ab.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}