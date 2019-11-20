Prime Minister welcomes new Cabinet

OTTAWA, Nov. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - On election day, Canadians chose to continue moving forward. From coast to coast to coast, people chose to invest in their families and communities, create good middle class jobs, and fight climate change while keeping our economy strong and growing. Canadians sent the message that they want us to work together to make progress on the issues that matter most, from making their lives more affordable and strengthening the healthcare system, to protecting the environment, keeping our communities safe, and moving forward on reconciliation with Indigenous peoples. People expect Parliamentarians to work together to deliver these results, and that's exactly what this team will do.

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the members of Cabinet following the swearing-in ceremony. This team will work to deliver real, positive change for all Canadians.

The members of the Cabinet are:

Chrystia Freeland becomes Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs

becomes Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Anita Anand becomes Minister of Public Services and Procurement

becomes Minister of Public Services and Procurement Navdeep Bains becomes Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

becomes Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Carolyn Bennett remains Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

remains Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Marie-Claude Bibeau remains Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

remains Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Bill Blair becomes Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

becomes Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Bardish Chagger becomes Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth

becomes Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth François- Philippe Champagne becomes Minister of Foreign Affairs

becomes Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Duclos becomes President of the Treasury Board

becomes President of the Treasury Board Mona Fortier becomes Minister of Middle Class Prosperity and Associate Minister of Finance

becomes Minister of Middle Class Prosperity and Associate Minister of Finance Marc Garneau remains Minister of Transport

remains Minister of Transport Karina Gould becomes Minister of International Development

becomes Minister of International Development Steven Guilbeault becomes Minister of Canadian Heritage

becomes Minister of Canadian Heritage Patty Hajdu becomes Minister of Health

becomes Minister of Health Ahmed Hussen becomes Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

becomes Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Mélanie Joly becomes Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages

becomes Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages Bernadette Jordan becomes Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

becomes Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard David Lametti remains Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

remains Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Dominic LeBlanc becomes President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada

becomes President of the Queen's Privy Council for Diane Lebouthillier remains Minister of National Revenue

remains Minister of National Revenue Lawrence MacAulay remains Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

remains Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence Catherine McKenna becomes Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

becomes Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Marco E. L. Mendicino becomes Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

becomes Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marc Miller becomes Minister of Indigenous Services

becomes Minister of Indigenous Services Maryam Monsef becomes Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

becomes Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development Bill Morneau remains Minister of Finance

remains Minister of Finance Joyce Murray becomes Minister of Digital Government

becomes Minister of Digital Government Mary Ng becomes Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade

becomes Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade Seamus O'Regan becomes Minister of Natural Resources

becomes Minister of Natural Resources Carla Qualtrough becomes Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion

becomes Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion Pablo Rodriguez becomes Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

becomes Leader of the Government in the House of Commons Harjit Sajjan remains Minister of National Defence

remains Minister of National Defence Deb Schulte becomes Minister of Seniors

becomes Minister of Seniors Filomena Tassi becomes Minister of Labour

becomes Minister of Labour Dan Vandal becomes Minister of Northern Affairs

becomes Minister of Northern Affairs Jonathan Wilkinson becomes Minister of Environment and Climate Change

The Government of Canada represents Canadians in every part of the country. That is why the Prime Minister has asked JimCarr to serve as his special representative for the Prairies. Born and raised in Winnipeg, he will ensure that the people of Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba have a strong voice in Ottawa.

Pablo Rodriguez will be assuming the responsibility of Quebec Lieutenant.

Canadians expect their Parliamentarians to work together on their behalf. Under the leadership of Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez, the following team will work with all parties to make progress on the priorities that matter most to Canadians:

Kirsty Duncan will serve as Deputy Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

will serve as Deputy Leader of the Government in the House of Commons Mark Holland will serve as Chief Government Whip

will serve as Chief Government Whip Ginette Petitpas Taylor will serve as Deputy Government Whip

will serve as Deputy Government Whip Kevin Lamoureux will serve as Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

The Prime Minister also announced changes to the structure and mandate of the Cabinet committees to reflect Canadians' top priorities. The new list of Cabinet committees is as follows:

Cabinet Committee on Agenda, Results and Communications

Cabinet Committee on Operations

Cabinet Committee on Global Affairs and Public Security

Cabinet Committee on Reconciliation

Cabinet Committee on Economy and the Environment

Cabinet Committee on Health and Social Affairs

Treasury Board

Incident Response Group

Quote

"Today, I can introduce the strong, diverse, and experienced team that will work together to tackle the big issues that matter to people from coast to coast to coast. Whether it's making life more affordable for the middle class, taking action on climate change, or keeping our communities safe we will continue working tirelessly for all Canadians."

—The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

The current Ministry consists of the Prime Minister and 36 ministers. In keeping with the precedent set in the previous Ministry, there is an equal number of women and men.

The Government of Canada will provide support to the new portfolios as follows:

will provide support to the new portfolios as follows: The Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth will be supported by Canadian Heritage.



The Minister of Middle Class Prosperity and Associate Minister of Finance will be supported by Finance Canada.



The Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages will be supported by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, with additional support from Canadian Heritage. The Minister is also responsible for the regional development agencies.



The Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development will be supported by Women and Gender Equality Canada with additional support from Infrastructure Canada and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada.



The Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade will be supported by Global Affairs Canada, with additional support from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada.

Associated Links

The Canadian Ministry

Biographies

Cabinet committees

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca/

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office