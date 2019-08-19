19.08.2019 04:01:00

Prime Minister Trudeau to address Unifor Constitutional Convention

QUEBEC CITY, Aug. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Prime Minister Trudeau will address Unifor delegates from across the country at Unifor Constitutional Convention in Quebec City on Monday, August 19, 2019. 

The Constitutional Convention, the third in the union's history, will take place August 19-23, 2019 at the Québec City Convention Centre, 1000 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Québec.

As the union meets to formulate an action plan for the next three years, delegates will hear from several keynote speakers including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, activist Stephen Lewis, retired Lieutenant-General Roméo Dallaire, members of the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association and Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement, among others.

Accredited media only. Media must register on location no later than 10:15 a.m.

  • WHAT: Prime Minister Trudeau to address Unifor Convention
  • WHEN: Monday August 19 201911:30 a.m.
  • WHERE: Québec City Convention Centre, 1000 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Québec

Monday August 19:

  • 10:30 a.m. Unifor National President Jerry Dias to address Convention.
  • 11:30 a.m. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to address Convention.
  • 11:45 a.m.Jerry Dias media availability

Tuesday August 20:

  • 9:00 a.m. Presentation of Nelson Mandela Award for Human Rights to Roméo Dallaire, with introduction by human rights activist Stephen Lewis.
  • 4:30 p.m. Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland address

Wednesday August 21:

  • 2:30 p.m.Tarana Burke, founder of the #MeToo movement address

Thursday August 22:

  • 9:00 a.m. Members of the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association to address Convention.

All keynote speeches will be live streamed on the Unifor Facebook page @UniforCanada. To view a full copy of the Convention agenda click here. For live updates follow the hashtag #Unifor19 on Twitter or  @UnifortheUnion.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

