17.08.2019 18:29:00

Prime Minister to attend G7 Summit in France

OTTAWA, Aug. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that he will travel to Biarritz, France, to attend the G7 Leaders' Summit from August 24 to 26.

The Summit is an important opportunity to take concerted action on some of our world's most pressing challenges, including making sure more people benefit from our rapidly changing economy.

Under France's leadership, this year's Summit will focus on reducing inequality, and will build on key themes from Canada's G7 presidency last year, including growing economies that work for everyone, advancing gender equality, combatting the climate crisis, and defending the rules-based international order. In particular, France has continued the G7 Gender Equality Advisory Council, launched under Canada's presidency.

At the Summit, the Prime Minister will continue to champion these issues, and underscore the need to create new opportunities for the middle class in order to restore people's confidence in the future.

In addition, he will promote open trade and investment, call for stronger and more decisive action to combat violent extremism in all its forms, including online, and underline the need to take decisive, collective action to combat the climate crisis and protect our world's oceans.

France has also invited leaders beyond the G7 to attend portions of the Summit. During these meetings, Prime Minister Trudeau will exchange with African leaders on ways to combat global inequality, encourage stability, and promote development across Africa, in particular in the Sahel region.

Quote
"France and Canada share a deep and lasting friendship. We are close partners, and under France's leadership, the G7 Summit will be a chance to make further progress on the crucial issues championed by Canada during our G7 Presidency last year. Now more than ever, G7 leaders need to come together to make sure more people can share in a prosperous future. Together, we will take steps to address inequality, grow economies that work for everyone, advance gender equality, combat the climate crisis, and create opportunities for people around the world."
— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

  • This is the fourth time Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend a G7 Summit.
  • The Leaders of the G7 have come together each year since the 1970s to discuss issues of domestic and global concern.
  • The G7 includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. Presidents of the European Union Commission and Council also attend meetings.
  • France has invited other countries to join parts of the Summit, including Australia, Burkina Faso, Chile, Egypt, India, Rwanda, Senegal, and South Africa. Several international organizations will also attend.
  • Canada held the presidency of the G7 last year. France holds the presidency in 2019, and the United States will hold it in 2020.

Associated Links

  • G7 France
  • Canada and the G7 
  • Canada-France Relations

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca/

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16.08.19
Proteste in Hongkong: Mögliche Folgen für die Aktienmärkte
16.08.19
Vontobel: Vontobel derinews-Blog | Highlights
16.08.19
Volatilität am Ölmarkt bleibt sehr hoch
16.08.19
SMI - die Volatilität nimmt zu
16.08.19
Daily Markets: Silber – Kursrally geht unvermindert weiter / Credit Suisse – Neues Verkaufssignal aktiviert
12.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Société Générale SA, BNP Paribas, ING
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.19
Schroders: Fünf Dinge, die jeder Anleger über Disruption wissen muss
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Proteste in Hongkong: Mögliche Folgen für die Aktienmärkte

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warum der Eurokurs nachgibt - Franken und Yen gefragt
Werden die Negativzinsen den Goldpreis auf bis zu 2'000 US-Dollar jagen?
Erholungsstimmung: SMI und DAX gehen deutlich fester ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet Handel stärker -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Elliott: Gold, US-Bonds und Yen sind die Indikatoren für einen bevorstehenden Crash
Pargesa-Aktien nehmen Handel höher wieder auf
KW 33: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Aus diesen Gründen stabilisiert sich der Euro zum Franken
Gurit-Aktie legt zu: Deutlich mehr Gewinn und Umsatz im erste Halbjahr
Kommt WeWork deutlich schneller an die Börse als gedacht?
Airopack-Aktie verliert rund 20 Prozent: Aktionäre verweigern an GV vier Verwaltungsräten die Entlastung

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Erholungsstimmung: SMI und DAX gehen deutlich fester ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet Handel stärker -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt verlief der Handel am Freitag freundlich. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich fester. Die asiatischen Börsen trafen am Freitag einen positiven Grundton an.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB