SMI 10’496 0.1%  SPI 13’018 0.1%  Dow 29’263 -0.8%  DAX 13’137 0.4%  Euro 1.0803 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’468 0.5%  Gold 1’870 0.2%  Bitcoin 16’968 4.4%  Dollar 0.9110 0.0%  Öl 45.1 2.2% 

+++ Was bedeutet der "perfekte Sturm" aus Zentralbankmaßnahmen und wirtschaftlichen Turbulenzen für den Goldpreis? +++ -w-
22.11.2020 18:58:00

Prime Minister concludes virtual G20 Leaders' Summit

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today concluded his participation in the G20 Virtual Leaders' Summit, hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and welcomed the conclusions outlined in the G20 Leaders' Declaration.

In virtual meetings at the Summit, Prime Minister Trudeau highlighted the importance of G20 leadership and coordinated action to beat the COVID-19 pandemic, restore economic growth, and take ambitious action to fight climate change. He also stressed the need to respect and defend the rule of law and human rights, including women's rights, in order to prevent persecution and mistreatment around the world. Now, more than ever, our global success depends on attaining a better path towards peace, prosperity, and sustainability.

He advocated for the equitable access to vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics, because we can't end the pandemic in Canada without ending it everywhere. He also reaffirmed Canada's support and contributions to initiatives like COVAX and multilateral institutions like the World Health Organization, which are essential in our fight against COVID-19.

During the Summit, the Prime Minister noted the importance of putting people at the heart of recovery efforts. From creating new jobs to building economic growth that benefits all our citizens, we must work to rebuild societies that are safer, fairer, and more resilient. As we all work towards recovering from the virus, we need to prioritize support for marginalized groups, empower women and youth, and continue to respect fundamental democratic principles, including freedom of the press. This also involves the need to reduce the digital divide and ensure equal access to quality education and financial services to people around the world. He also raised the importance of predictable, inclusive, sustainable, and transparent rules-based trade to the global economic recovery efforts.

The Prime Minister also underscored the need to take meaningful action to fight climate change, and reiterated the importance of collective G20 action to support a cleaner, greener, and more competitive world, in line with the Paris Agreement commitments and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Together, through shared values and effective multilateral cooperation, the world will be able to build back better and emerge stronger from the pandemic.

Quote
"Only together can we tackle the greatest challenges of today and tomorrow, and create a more resilient world that works for everyone. The G20 Virtual Leaders' Summit was an opportunity to expand global efforts to fight COVID-19, restore economic growth, and combat climate change."
The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

  • The G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation. It gathers the leaders of the largest economies of the world to discuss financial and socioeconomic issues.
  • The G20 Summit included sessions entitled: Overcoming the Pandemic and Restoring Growth and Jobs; and Building an Inclusive, Sustainable and Resilient Future. It also included leaders' side events on pandemic preparedness and response, as well as on safeguarding the planet.
  • Collectively, G20 members represent around 80 per cent of the world's economic output, two-thirds of global population, and three-quarters of international trade.
  • Italy will host the G20 Summit in 2021.

Related Product

  • G20 Leaders' Declaration

Associated Link

  • G20

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

SGS 2’670.00
1.06 %
Sika 237.80
0.93 %
CieFinRichemont 75.82
0.90 %
Swiss Re 81.86
0.74 %
Novartis 79.61
0.64 %
Roche Hldg G 304.70
-0.31 %
Nestle 103.68
-0.42 %
Part Grp Hldg 940.00
-0.70 %
Lonza Grp 577.00
-1.06 %
ABB 24.25
-1.18 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

20.11.20
Oil: Supply-Demand Dynamics as Vaccines Emerge
20.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Air France - KLM, Lufthansa
20.11.20
BX Swiss stellt sich vor: regservices.ch – das Beraterregister | BX Swiss TV
20.11.20
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Single BRCs
20.11.20
SMI-Anleger rücken zur Seitenlinie
20.11.20
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Neuer Kursrückgang? / EUR/USD – Über 10er-EMA weiter ansteigend
19.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (72.5%) auf Swiss Re AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.11.20
Schroders: Vorrangige Infrastrukturanleihen ggü. festverzinsliche Anleihen: Welche Option birgt für Anleger weniger Herausforderungen?
11.11.20
Schroders: Private Equity im Gesundheitssektor für ein längeres und besseres Leben
06.11.20
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
mehr
BX Swiss stellt sich vor: regservices.ch – das Beraterregister | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche: US-Notfallzulassung für Antikörper-COVID-Cocktail von Partner Regeneron
US-Justizministerium fängt Coins ab nach milliardenschwerer Bitcoin-Transaktion
Bill Ackman rechnet trotz Impfstoffhoffnung mit Marktabschwung
Welche Bankenwerte im Jahr 2021 als Gewinner gesehen werden
"Zombie"-BTC: Bitcoin im Wert von 15 Millionen US-Dollar bewegen sich plötzlich nach zehn Jahren
Weshalb der Euro zu Dollar und Franken auf der Stelle tritt
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 47: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
KW 47: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Milliardendeal voraus: Zurich bestätigt Gespräche zur Übernahme von MetLife-Sparte P&C
Amazon-Aktie zu teuer? Einige US-Titel könnten sich für Anleger als Alternative erweisen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst fester -- Us-Börsen mit Abschlägen -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam vor dem Wochenende kaum vom Fleck, während die deutschen Börsen zulegen konnten. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Freitag zurückhaltend. Die asiatischen Börsen hatten derweil an die uneinheitliche Entwicklung vom Donnerstag angeknüpft.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit