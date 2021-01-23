SMI 10’932 0.2%  SPI 13’564 0.1%  Dow 30’997 -0.6%  DAX 13’874 -0.2%  Euro 1.0775 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’602 -0.4%  Gold 1’856 -0.7%  Bitcoin 29’130 6.9%  Dollar 0.8851 0.0%  Öl 55.2 -1.7% 

Börse & Trading für Anfänger - In diesem kostenlosen Kurs lernen Sie alles, was Sie für den Einstieg ins Trading wissen müssen. Trading birgt Risiken. -w-
23.01.2021 01:06:00

Prime Law Group Hires New Attorney Mario J. Sankis

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Law Group, LLC today announced the hire of attorney Mario Sankis.  Starting his career as a Marine, specifically military police, Mario has always understood the duty to protect and serve, and its importance. Mario was selected to serve as a guard for HMX-1 Presidential Helicopter Squadron, and was responsible to provide security for the President, as well Presidential assets, both domestic and abroad.

After serving in the Marines, Mario became a police officer in our nation's capital of Washington, D.C and later became an officer for the Village of Round Lake Beach, Illinois. After a battle with cancer and diagnosis of multiple sclerosis, Mario was forced to step down from the police force. Being unsure of what to do next, Mario turned to the law to continue his career path. Mario is very familiar with Lake County as he was an intern for the Lake County State's Attorney office for three years, eventually becoming an Assistant States Attorney. Mario is a fighter, and knows how tough times can be, he applies that mentality to his clients. It is through understanding, and patience where Mario finds the best results. Mario practices mainly in criminal law matters including, DUI and traffic.  Prime Law Group is extremely excited for Mario to join the team.

"Mario is a brilliant, caring and compassionate man who fights for the rights of his clients."
 -Nicole O'Connor, attorney at Prime Law Group.

  Mario Sankis Awards & Achievements

  • Zeke Giorgi Memorial Scholarship 2016
  • Justinian Society of Lawyers Scholarship 2017
  • American Council on Education, National Student of the year award for 2015.
  • Police Service Area of the year award, Washington D.C. Police Department 2004

To Learn more about Mario, click here.

Mario J. Sankis
Prime Law Group, LLC
815- 338- 2040 Ext. 108
msankis@primelawgroup.com

Prime Law Group, LLC is a full-service law firm from business to litigation with over 100 years of combined experience, our lawyers have the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the most complex situations.  Should you need assistance with a criminal law attorney please keep Mario in mind.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prime-law-group-hires-new-attorney-mario-j-sankis-301213483.html

SOURCE Prime Law Group, LLC

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 65.46
1.43 %
ABB 26.71
0.68 %
Lonza Grp 599.20
0.67 %
Nestle 101.02
0.66 %
Roche Hldg G 318.45
0.54 %
UBS Group 13.15
-0.68 %
Sika 247.60
-0.88 %
Zurich Insur Gr 369.20
-1.15 %
LafargeHolcim 50.18
-1.41 %
Swiss Re 81.34
-1.60 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

22.01.21
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
22.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Daimler, Tesla
22.01.21
LATAM Economic Prospects
22.01.21
SMI-Anleger werden vorsichtiger
22.01.21
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Direkt am Widerstand / EUR/USD – Pullback?
21.01.21
State Street Global Advisors: Werden sich die ETF Trends in 2021 fortsetzen? | BX Swiss TV
21.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Spotify Technology SA, Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds

20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
18.01.21
Schroders: Ist die Deflation nach Europa zurückgekehrt?
mehr
State Street Global Advisors: Werden sich die ETF Trends in 2021 fortsetzen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin bricht trotz Blackrock-Interesse um zehn Prozent ein
BB Biotech-Aktie zieht an: BB Biotech 2020 mit etwas höherem Gewinn
Zur Rose-Aktie mit neuem Allzeithoch: Zur Rose wächst 2020 oberhalb der eigenen Zielsetzung
JPMorgan mit spektakulärem Langfrist-Kursziel für Bitcoin
US-Börsen schliessen höher -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX schaltet Gang zurück -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Berkshire Hathaway mit schwacher Performance - Analyst sieht Trendwende kommen
Addex-Aktie schiesst hoch: Addex-Partner Janssen hat US-OK für Start von Epilepsie-Phase-IIa-Studie
Analysten: Diese Aktien könnten in diesem Jahr eine Kaufgelegenheit darstellen
Newron-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Newron schliesst Rekrutierung für Studie mit Evenamide ab
Ex-Bär-CEO Collardi will Finma-Rüge akzeptieren - Pictet drückt Vertrauen aus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst fester -- US-Börsen schließen relativ richtungslos -- DAX verkleinert Verluste bis zum Handelsende -- Asiatische Indizes gehen tiefer ins Wochenende
Die US-Indizes zeigen sich vor dem Wochenende schwächer. Der heimische Markt notierte am Freitag mit uneinheitlicher Tendenz, beim DAX kam es zu Verlusten. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit