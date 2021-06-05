SMI 11’571 0.5%  SPI 14’919 0.6%  Dow 34’756 0.5%  DAX 15’693 0.4%  Euro 1.0942 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’089 0.3%  Gold 1’891 1.1%  Bitcoin 33’436 -5.4%  Dollar 0.8991 -0.5%  Öl 71.6 0.4% 
05.06.2021 21:57:00

Primavera Capital Acquires Greater China Business of Mead Johnson from Reckitt Benckiser Group

BEIJING, June 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Primavera Capital Group ("Primavera") today announces that it has signed a definitive agreement with Reckitt Benckiser Group plc ("Reckitt"), a world's leading consumer health, nutrition, and hygiene company, to acquire the Greater China business of the Mead Johnson Nutrition Company ("Mead Johnson", the "Company"), a global leading infant formula and nutrition company owned by Reckitt. Following the transaction, Primavera will have a royalty-free perpetual and exclusive license of the Mead Johnson brand in Greater China.

This acquisition is another milestone for Primavera in the consumer industry. Going forward, Primavera will fully support Mead Johnson's growth in China, through innovation, operational improvement, channel optimization, and digital transformation, to further enhance its positioning and growth prospects in China's large infant nutrition market.

Mead Johnson was founded in 1905 in Illinois, USA by Edward Mead Johnson. It is a world-renowned premium infant milk formula brand. In 2009, the Company successfully listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and in 2017 was acquired by Reckitt . Following Primavera's acquisition, the infant formula and child nutrition business in Greater China will benefit from Reckitt's supply resources and ongoing collaboration on global R&D innovation. The transaction is subject to customary works council consultation and regulatory approvals.

Dr. Fred Hu, founder and chairman of Primavera Capital Group, commented:

"We are pleased to acquire the Greater China business of Mead Johnson, a long-established and renowned multinational infant and children nutrition brand. As the controlling shareholder, Primavera is committed to serve tens of millions of Chinese mothers and babies and safeguard their wellbeing.  We look forward to collaborating with Reckitt management, and to continuing to provide customers the highest-quality nutritional products through world-class scientific innovation and R&D capabilities, as well as the strictest safety and quality control."

Reckitt's CEO Laxman Narasimhan said, "After a thorough review of our infant formula and nutrition business in China, we have found an excellent home for the business under the ownership of Primavera.  As a result of this transaction, Reckitt's Nutrition business going forward will have a better and more consistent growth and margin profile." 

At present, China'sRMB150 billion infant milk formula market is the largest in the world, where consumers increasingly demand science and quality. Mead Johnson entered China in 1993 and has developed a broad and deep product portfolio with core brands such as Enfinitas enjoying high brand awareness.

HSBC acted as financial advisor to Primavera on the transaction.

 

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

04.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Tesla
04.06.21 Vontobel: derimail - 13% p.a. auf Nordex/Siemens Energy/Varta mit 50% Barriere
04.06.21 SMI weiter im Rekordfieber
04.06.21 Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Anleger brauchen starke Nerven | BX Swiss TV
04.06.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – 10er-EMA hat gehalten / EUR/USD – Hält der 50er-EMA?
02.06.21 Marktüberblick: Autowerte führen DAX auf neuen Rekordstand
01.06.21 Lyxor: Expert´s View: Der Nutzen von ESG-Filtern bei Unternehmensanleihen
01.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.45% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Moderna Inc
mehr

Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Anleger brauchen starke Nerven | BX Swiss TV

Wer in Bitcoin oder andern Krypto Währungen investiert ist, benötigt wieder starke Nerven. Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV ist Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Wie man mit einer so hohen Volatilität umgehen kann und wie die anderen Kryptowährungen reagieren erklärt er im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Anleger brauchen starke Nerven | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Erneute Kritik: Tesla-Chef Musk setzt Bitcoin mit kryptischem Tweet unter Druck
Novartis-Aktie schliesst fester: Novartis verlängert mit Radioligandentherapie Überleben bei Prostatakrebs - neue Daten zu Lutathera, Tislelizumab und Tabrecta
Keine Alternative zu Vermögenswerten: Nouriel Roubini warnt vor Krypto-Blase
ams-Aktie schlussendlich fester: ams OSRAM verkauft Digital Systems in Nordamerika an Acuity Brands
Krypto-Kritiker Carl Icahn: Bald doch Milliarden-Investition in Bitcoin und Co.?
Inflationsschutz im Depot: Wie geeignet ist Gold dafür wirklich?
SMI geht stärker ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen gehen stärker aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst nach neuem Rekordhoch fester -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Risiken nicht im Blick: BlackRock warnt vor "geopolitischen Schocks"
Swatch-Aktie verliert: Swatch-Tochter Nivarox ist Gegenstand einer Weko-Voruntersuchung
Amazon-Aktie im Fokus: Kein Schnäppchen - aber dennoch ein lukratives Investment?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit