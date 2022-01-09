SMI 12’772 -0.2%  SPI 16’286 -0.1%  Dow 36’232 0.0%  DAX 15’948 -0.7%  Euro 1.0435 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’306 -0.4%  Gold 1’797 0.4%  Bitcoin 38’133 -4.1%  Dollar 0.9189 -0.3%  Öl 81.9 -0.1% 
Jetzt Gratisaktie sichern
10.01.2022 00:36:00

PRIMANTI BROS. TO OFFER FREE SANDWICH TO ALL NAMED CHRIS OR BOSWELL

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar will be giving Free Classic Primanti Bros. sandwiches to any fan with the name Chris or Boswell Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in honor of the Steelers' victory over the Baltimore Ravens tonight.

All those named Chris – or Boswell – must show proper ID to verify their identify. If you happen to be named Chris Boswell and you've kicked a game winner – you've got free sandwiches for life, according to the restaurant.

"There's no reason not to celebrate," said Adam Golomb, interim Placekicker and President, Primanti Bros. "It's 2022 – so let's raise a glass, a sandwich and a foot to new life in the post season."

Sandwiches will be available for dine-in or call-in only.

"We want to celebrate together," said Golomb. "As a city of Chrises, Boswells and Steeler fans."

"Here We Go," he added.

About Primanti Bros.

In 1933, Joe Primanti opened a lunch cart in Pittsburgh's Strip District selling sandwiches to the hungry truckers who were coming and going at all times of the night. Encouraged by sales and positive feedback, Joe expanded to a small storefront where he was joined by his brothers Dick and Stanley and their nephew John DePriter. And that's how the very first Primanti Bros. location was born - Primanti Bros. is dedicated to that early notion that folks deserve great food, with no pretense, for a good price.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/primanti-bros-to-offer-free-sandwich-to-all-named-chris-or-boswell-301456805.html

SOURCE Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Kann man Strukturierte Produkte mit Kryptowährungen vergleichen? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Dominique Böhler, Head of Public Distribution Switzerland der Société Générale. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss erklärt Dominique Böhler warum Anleger in beiden Produktarten risikobewusst bzw risikoaffin sein sollten und welche Chancen in Strukturierten Produkten, aber auch Aktien und Kryptowährungen stecken.

Dominique Böhler: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Kryptowährungen oder Hebelprodukte | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

07.01.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Biontech, Moderna
07.01.22 Air France-KLM braucht wohl weitere Milliarden
07.01.22 Vontobel: Stimmen Sie für uns ab: Swiss Derivative Awards 2022
07.01.22 Marktüberblick: Zinsentwicklung weiter im Fokus
07.01.22 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Rücklauf zum 10er-EMA / EUR/USD – Unterstützungslinie hält bisher
06.01.22 Dominique Böhler: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Kryptowährungen oder Hebelprodukte | BX Swiss TV
04.01.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 6.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Nikkei 225 Index, S&P 500 Index®, EURO STOXX 50® Index, Swiss Market® Index
23.12.21 Anleger schon in Fest-Stimmung?
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Globale Lieferkettenkrise: Morgan Stanley-Analysten identifizieren "regionale Champions" und "Bottlenecks"
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Welche Faktoren machen NFTs so wertvoll?
Mit diesen Aktien und ETFs können Anleger auch ohne SpaceX-Listing am Weltraum-Hype teilhaben
Diese Bücher über Berkshire-CEO Warren Buffett sollten Anleger kennen
Top-Performer: Diese Aktien brachten in den letzten 30 Jahren die höchsten jährlichen Renditen
Analyst erwartet 2022 "langfristige Rally" beim Ölpreis
Studie: Unter diesen Umständen macht Geld wirklich glücklich
Aktien, Rohstoffe, Anleihen: Die Top-Titel für 2022
Expertenprognosen: Kommt es 2022 zum Höhenflug beim Goldpreis?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit