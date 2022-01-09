PRIMANTI BROS. TO OFFER FREE SANDWICH TO ALL NAMED CHRIS OR BOSWELL

|
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar will be giving Free Classic Primanti Bros. sandwiches to any fan with the name Chris or Boswell Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in honor of the Steelers' victory over the Baltimore Ravens tonight.
All those named Chris – or Boswell – must show proper ID to verify their identify. If you happen to be named Chris Boswell and you've kicked a game winner – you've got free sandwiches for life, according to the restaurant.
"There's no reason not to celebrate," said Adam Golomb, interim Placekicker and President, Primanti Bros. "It's 2022 – so let's raise a glass, a sandwich and a foot to new life in the post season."
Sandwiches will be available for dine-in or call-in only.
"We want to celebrate together," said Golomb. "As a city of Chrises, Boswells and Steeler fans."
"Here We Go," he added.
About Primanti Bros.
In 1933, Joe Primanti opened a lunch cart in Pittsburgh's Strip District selling sandwiches to the hungry truckers who were coming and going at all times of the night. Encouraged by sales and positive feedback, Joe expanded to a small storefront where he was joined by his brothers Dick and Stanley and their nephew John DePriter. And that's how the very first Primanti Bros. location was born - Primanti Bros. is dedicated to that early notion that folks deserve great food, with no pretense, for a good price.
