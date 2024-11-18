Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Tallinna Vesi ASShs
Priit Lello’s term of office in AS Tallinna Vesi’s Supervisory Council extended

Tallinna Vesi ASShs
9.68 EUR 0.00%
The City of Tallinn decided on 15.11.2024 to extend the term of office of AS Tallinna Vesi’s Supervisory Council member and Vice Chairman, Priit Lello for the next 3 years term of office until 15.11.2027.

Priit Lello was appointed by City of Tallinn, as the majority shareholder of Tallinna Vesi, to the Supervisory Council of AS Tallinna Vesi initially on 16 November 2011. 

Priit Lello is the Head of Tallinn City Office. He has extensive experience in public law, in various sectors of private law, including law of obligations. He also has long-term experience in judicial proceedings and representing the local government in matters related to constitutional review. He has graduated from the Institute of Law at the University of Tartu and Tallinn University of Technology from the Department of Economics in Public Sector’s Management and Innovation master program.

Mr Lello does not own any shares of AS Tallinna Vesi.

Melika Kiilmaa
General Counsel
AS Tallinna Vesi
(+372) 626 2200
melika.kiilmaa@tvesi.ee


