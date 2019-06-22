22.06.2019 15:00:00

PrideStaff San Ramon Relocates, Changes Name to East Bay Tri-Valley to Better Serve Area Employers and Job Seekers

FRESNO, Calif., June 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrideStaff, a national, franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce that its San Ramon office recently relocated to Pleasanton effective June 3. Along with the move, the office was re-named to PrideStaff East Bay Tri-Valley. The office will continue to offer a full range of staffing and employment services in a variety of accounting and finance, professional, administrative, customer service and light industrial disciplines.

PrideStaff East Bay Tri-Valley is located at 5980 Stoneridge Drive, Suite 101, Pleasanton, CA 94588. The phone and fax numbers have stayed the same: 925.275.0499 (phone) 925. 275.0491 (fax).

"After 11 years at our prior location, I am thrilled to have moved our operations to Pleasanton," said Robert Johnson, Owner/Strategic-Partner of PrideStaff East Bay Tri-Valley. "Our new location is larger, more convenient for job seekers to visit, and allows us to better serve employers in San Leandro, San Lorenzo, Hayward, Union City, Fremont, Newark, San Ramon, Pleasanton, Livermore, Danville and beyond."

"Although we changed the office name to better reflect the territory we serve, our commitment to making a positive impact on local businesses and talent remains the same," continued Johnson. "Now that we've settled into our new location, we look forward to creating even better service experiences for all parties in the employment equation."

As a national staffing services organization, PrideStaff provides outstanding service and results by removing the guesswork from staffing. The East Bay Tri-Valley office uses this approach to recruit superior accounting and finance, professional, administrative and light industrial candidates for employers in their market.

The success of PrideStaff's approach is evident, as they consistently rank among the highest 1% of staffing firms in the industry. According to ClearlyRated, a business intelligence firm specializing in the staffing industry, PrideStaff earned a client Net Promoter® Score (NPS) as high as or higher than other well-known brands such as Amazon and Netflix. NPS is computed by subtracting a firm's detractors from its promoters.

Net Promoter, Net Promoter System, Net Promoter Score, NPS and the NPS-related emoticons are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Fred Reichheld and Satmetrix Systems, Inc.

About PrideStaff
PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 80 offices in North America to serve over 5,000 clients and are headquartered in Fresno, CA. With over 40 years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Award six years in a row highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services or for staffing franchise information, visit http://www.pridestaff.com.

 

SOURCE PrideStaff

