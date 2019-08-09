09.08.2019 03:45:00

PrideStaff Named to Staffing Industry Analysts' 2019 List of Largest U.S. Staffing Firms for Five Consecutive Years

FRESNO, Calif., August 08, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrideStaff, a national, franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce that they were ranked number 78 on Staffing Industry Analysts' 2019 Largest Staffing Firms in the United States. This is the sixth time, and the fifth consecutive year, that the staffing and placement firm has received this mark of distinction.

The Largest Staffing Firms list, which has been issued annually for 24 years, is the most comprehensive bottom-up analysis of the staffing industry's competitive landscape and market share. This year, PrideStaff is one of 157 elite organizations that has reached the pinnacle of success by generating over $100 million in U.S. staffing revenue in 2018, the criterion for making this year's list. Combined, these companies created revenue of more than $90.2 billion, representing an estimated 61% of market share.

"Once again, we are thrilled to be named one of the largest U.S. staffing firms by Staffing Industry Analysts," said George Rogers, Founder and CEO of PrideStaff. "Making this list year after year proves that PrideStaff's business model, providing the resources of a national agency and the service you'd expect from a local firm, works."

"Despite intense competition, we continue capitalizing on our nation's economic expansion, launching successful new offices in markets across the country," continued Rogers. "By consistently delivering exceptional experiences, and focusing on what clients and candidates value most, PrideStaff will fuel profitable growth for years to come."

This honor is just one of several accolades that the national staffing organization has recently received. Over the past year, PrideStaff was: named a six-time winner of ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Diamond Award; listed on Forbes' America's Best Recruitment Firms for the third consecutive year; and named to Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® for the seventh consecutive year.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 80 offices in North America to serve over 5,000 clients and are headquartered in Fresno, CA. With over 40 years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Award six years in a row highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services or for staffing franchise information, visit http://www.pridestaff.com.

SOURCE PrideStaff

