PrideStaff Fresno and Visalia Offices Named to 2019 Best of Central Valley Business List

FRESNO, Calif., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrideStaff, a national, franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce that their Fresno and Visalia offices were once again named to the Best of Central Valley Business List by The Business Journal.

Now in its sixth year, the program has grown tremendously. Up from a humble start of just 22,000 votes cast in 2014, the 2019 Best of Central Valley competition garnered nearly 160,000 online votes from readers choosing their favorite Central Valley businesses in 35 categories. This year marks the fifth consecutive win for PrideStaff Fresno and the second consecutive win for PrideStaff Visalia in the Best Employment Service category.

Blanca Covarrubias, Owner/Strategic-Partner of PrideStaff Visalia, pointed to a focus on service experience as a key success factor. "Today's staffing industry is incredibly competitive, and my team works extremely hard to match hard-working people with great companies," stated Covarrubias. "Being named a top Central Valley employment agency by members of our community reaffirms that great customer experience is what our candidates and clients love about PrideStaff."

"It's an honor to have our office voted as a leading staffing firm in our market, but even more satisfying to win five years in a row," stated Sean Akin, Owner/Strategic-Partner of PrideStaff Fresno. "PrideStaff's technology, national resources and proven franchise model give my team everything we need to deliver great results, and unmatched service, to the employers and job seekers we assist. Thank you to all the readers who voted for both our offices."

"By living out PrideStaff's mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most,' Sean, Blanca and their teams make a meaningful impact on employers, job seekers and the entire Central Valley community," said PrideStaff COO Tammi Heaton. "Being recognized by The Business Journal year after year is especially meaningful because votes are cast by readers. We are thrilled for both offices and look forward to supporting their continued success in 2020 and beyond."

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 80 offices in North America to serve over 5,000 clients and are headquartered in Fresno, CA. With over 40 years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Award six years in a row highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

