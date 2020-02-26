PrideStaff Atlanta South Honored with Distinguished "5 Star Award"

FRESNO, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a booming market with intense competition, Erica and Randy Walker, Owners/Strategic-Partners of the PrideStaff Atlanta South office, are proud to announce that their office is one of only three in the nation to receive the 5 Star Award for outstanding revenue growth in 2019 from PrideStaff, a national, franchised staffing organization.

This annual award, which honors offices with exceptional top-line growth during their first six months of operation, was presented at the PrideStaff Annual Conference in San Antonio. Each year, PrideStaff's Strategic-Partners from across the country meet at this conference to review results, exchange best practices, learn from world-renowned speakers, and improve their proficiency at owning and operating a full-service staffing firm.

"We're incredibly honored to accept this award on behalf of our incredible team," said Erica Walker. "Taking over an already successful franchise, the stakes were very high. Randy and I are thankful for the support, training, technology and advice we received from our home office as well as other Strategic-Partners. It has been a great first year, and we're extremely excited to continue expanding our operations in a city we love."

"Goal-oriented and driven to be successful, Erica and Randy began growing their business immediately and exceeded their revenue targets during their first six months in operation," said PrideStaff COO, Tammi Heaton. "By serving employers and job seekers in their community with an unparalleled level of excellence, while also forging new business relationships, Erica, Randy and the entire Atlanta South team achieved tremendous growth and profitability goals – making them truly worthy of this award."

Combining their HR leadership, entrepreneurial and management consulting backgrounds, Erica and Randy rely on their experience, commitment to operational excellence, and passion for positively impacting their community to thrive in the staffing industry. Those attributes, applied in conjunction with PrideStaff's proven business model, will continue driving their success in years to come.

For more information about PrideStaff Atlanta South and its services, contact Erica or Randy Walker at 678.228.8896.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 80 offices in North America to serve over 5,000 clients and are headquartered in Fresno, CA. With over 40 years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Award seven years in a row highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services or for staffing franchise information, visit http://www.pridestaff.com.

