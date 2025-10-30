Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
30.10.2025 23:10:21

PriceSmart, Inc. Reports Advance In Q4 Income, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $31.54 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $29.07 million, or $0.94 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.5% to $1.330 billion from $1.226 billion last year.

PriceSmart, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $31.54 Mln. vs. $29.07 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.02 vs. $0.94 last year. -Revenue: $1.330 Bln vs. $1.226 Bln last year.