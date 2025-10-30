Pricesmart Aktie 708539 / US7415111092
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
30.10.2025 23:10:21
PriceSmart, Inc. Reports Advance In Q4 Income, But Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year but missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $31.54 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $29.07 million, or $0.94 per share, last year.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 8.5% to $1.330 billion from $1.226 billion last year.
PriceSmart, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $31.54 Mln. vs. $29.07 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.02 vs. $0.94 last year. -Revenue: $1.330 Bln vs. $1.226 Bln last year.
Nachrichten zu Pricesmart Inc.
|
29.10.25
|Ausblick: Pricesmart veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
15.10.25