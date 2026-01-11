Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’422 0.5%  SPI 18’503 0.5%  Dow 49’504 0.5%  DAX 25’262 0.5%  Euro 0.9316 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’997 1.6%  Gold 4’510 0.7%  Bitcoin 72’494 -0.3%  Dollar 0.8009 0.3%  Öl 63.0 0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
NVIDIA-Aktie im Ausblick 2026: Kann der Konzern 8,5 Billionen Dollar erreichen?
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 2: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Tesla-Aktie: Wedbush-Analyst Dan Ives warnt vor entscheidender Phase - Robotaxis 2026 im Fokus
Erfolgsgeheimnis: Tesla-Chef Elon Musk gibt Tipps für erfolgreiche Meetings
Kryptokurse am Sonntagvormittag
Suche...

Pricer AB Aktie 182010 / SE0000233926

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

11.01.2026 10:43:53

Pricer Avenue Debuts Commercially, Transforming High-Value Retail Zones

Pricer AB
0.38 USD -23.11%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Pricer has officially launched Pricer Avenue at NRF 2026 in New York, marking the commercial debut of its new shelf-edge communication platform. First introduced as a concept last year, the solution has undergone extensive development and pilot testing, and is now ready for deployment in retail environments. Integrated with the Pricer Plaza cloud ecosystem, Pricer Avenue complements the company's electronic shelf label portfolio and is designed to elevate the in-store experience, particularly in high-value zones.

The platform has already received positive feedback from early pilots, including a trial in the UK with East of England Co-op. Retailers reported stronger promotional execution and improved customer engagement, while independent research involving 5,000 consumers confirmed demand for richer shelf-edge communication and more immersive shopping experiences.

Pricer Avenue brings a sleek Scandinavian design and powered rail system to the aisle, creating a clean, branded look. Its large-format Floating Canvas displays, formed by linking multiple ESLs, provide clearer product information and storytelling, helping shoppers make confident decisions. At the same time, the platform opens new revenue opportunities by transforming the shelf edge into a monetizable digital space where retailers can run dynamic campaigns and give brands premium visibility at the point of purchase.

Pricer Avenue supports continuous power, multiple connectivity options, and future IoT devices, ensuring long-term adaptability. It also enhances operational efficiency with automated pricing, instant LED alerts, and a snap-and-lock rail system that allows quick adjustments without disrupting store activity.

By eliminating batteries, the platform reduces environmental impact and waste. Its modular design supports refurbishment and recycling, extending product life and minimizing hardware replacement needs.

With its combination of shopper-focused design, revenue potential, operational efficiency, and sustainability, Pricer Avenue is positioned as a next-generation solution for retailers. The company is showcasing the platform and its latest consumer insights throughout NRF 2026, highlighting how it redefines the shelf edge for modern retail.

Nachrichten zu Pricer AB (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten