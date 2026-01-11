Pricer Avenue Debuts Commercially, Transforming High-Value Retail Zones

(RTTNews) - Pricer has officially launched Pricer Avenue at NRF 2026 in New York, marking the commercial debut of its new shelf-edge communication platform. First introduced as a concept last year, the solution has undergone extensive development and pilot testing, and is now ready for deployment in retail environments. Integrated with the Pricer Plaza cloud ecosystem, Pricer Avenue complements the company's electronic shelf label portfolio and is designed to elevate the in-store experience, particularly in high-value zones.

The platform has already received positive feedback from early pilots, including a trial in the UK with East of England Co-op. Retailers reported stronger promotional execution and improved customer engagement, while independent research involving 5,000 consumers confirmed demand for richer shelf-edge communication and more immersive shopping experiences.

Pricer Avenue brings a sleek Scandinavian design and powered rail system to the aisle, creating a clean, branded look. Its large-format Floating Canvas displays, formed by linking multiple ESLs, provide clearer product information and storytelling, helping shoppers make confident decisions. At the same time, the platform opens new revenue opportunities by transforming the shelf edge into a monetizable digital space where retailers can run dynamic campaigns and give brands premium visibility at the point of purchase.

Pricer Avenue supports continuous power, multiple connectivity options, and future IoT devices, ensuring long-term adaptability. It also enhances operational efficiency with automated pricing, instant LED alerts, and a snap-and-lock rail system that allows quick adjustments without disrupting store activity.

By eliminating batteries, the platform reduces environmental impact and waste. Its modular design supports refurbishment and recycling, extending product life and minimizing hardware replacement needs.

With its combination of shopper-focused design, revenue potential, operational efficiency, and sustainability, Pricer Avenue is positioned as a next-generation solution for retailers. The company is showcasing the platform and its latest consumer insights throughout NRF 2026, highlighting how it redefines the shelf edge for modern retail.