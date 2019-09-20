+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
20.09.2019 12:39:00

Price Alerts Added to Crypto.com App

Be alerted of market movements of 200+ coins keeping you up to date with the market

HONG KONG, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, has added Price Alerts to Track Coins function in the Crypto.com App. To help users better keep up with the market, Crypto.com has added Custom Price Alerts to the Track Coins functions to give users the most up-to-date personalised price updates to act upon.

 

With the new function, users can simply go to Track Coins, enter a specific price directly or the percentage +/-  for any specific coin. When the price hits the desired level, the app will automatically notify users allowing users to return to the Crypto.com App to continue any desired trading actions.

Note: Prices used are Crypto.com trading rates to ensure the alerts are as close to the App price.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 1 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of "cryptocurrency in every wallet" into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 170+ strong team. For more information, please visit www.crypto.com.

