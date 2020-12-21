SMI 10’306 -2.1%  SPI 12’856 -1.9%  Dow 30’181 0.0%  DAX 13’246 -2.8%  Euro 1.0836 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’449 -2.7%  Gold 1’880 0.6%  Bitcoin 20’192 -2.8%  Dollar 0.8856 0.1%  Öl 50.1 -4.3% 

Pri-Med Partners with NHLBI's Learn More Breathe Better to Provide Primary Care Clinicians with New Asthma Guidelines

BOSTON, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pri-Med, a leader in continuing medical education, and Learn More Breathe BetterSM, a program of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) of the National Institutes of Health, are partnering to provide primary care clinicians with information on the updates to the national guidelines for the diagnosis, management, and treatment of asthma.

(PRNewsfoto/Pri-Med)

Pri-Med is now a member of the Breathe Better Network, a partnership of organizations around the country working to raise awareness about lung health at the local level.  Coordinated by Learn More Breathe Better, the Network is comprised of organizations and programs across the country, including state and federal agencies, nonprofits, civic groups, professional associations, health systems, and research organizations. The Breathe Better Network helps drive outreach efforts to increase awareness of lung health, including COPD and asthma as serious, yet manageable and treatable conditions.

"We're proud to join the Breathe Better Network, and look forward to contributing to the Learn More Breathe Better program mission as one of two partner organizations located in Massachusetts," said Aylin Madore, MD, MEd, vice president of curriculum development at Pri-Med. "We'll continue to develop timely, relevant CME/CE for primary care clinicians that focuses on important topics like asthma and COPD during upcoming educational initiatives, including our PrimaryCareNOW virtual conference series."

NHLBI recently supported the development of the 2020 Focused Updates to the Asthma Management Guidelines, a new report from the National Asthma Education and Prevention Program Coordinating Committee Expert Panel Working Group, published in the December 2020 issue of The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, which presents focused updates to the 2007 asthma management guidelines on six priority topics.

"From the beginning, the 2020 Focused Updates to the Asthma Management Guidelines was designed to help primary care providers, specialists, and patients work together to make decisions about asthma care," said James Kiley, PhD, director of NHLBI's Division of Lung Diseases.

Pri-Med is dedicated to increasing the understanding of these proven medical guidelines and interventions and encouraging conversations between clinicians and patients about their lung health, including signs and symptoms patients may be experiencing.

To learn more about the 2020 Focused Updates to the Asthma Management Guidelines and find clinician and patient education materials, visit http://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/asthmaguidelines.

About Pri-Med

Pri–Med is an operating division of Diversified Communications. Based in Boston, Massachusetts, the organization has been a trusted source of professional medical education to over 275,000 clinicians since 1995. Through live meetings in over 30 U.S. cities and digital activities at Pri-Med.com, clinicians rely on Pri–Med for opportunities to engage with local peers, meet internationally renowned faculty and participate in world–class educational activities. For more information, visit https://www.pri-med.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pri-med-partners-with-nhlbis-learn-more-breathe-better-to-provide-primary-care-clinicians-with-new-asthma-guidelines-301196930.html

SOURCE Pri-Med

