PRF: Changes in the Management Board of Saaremere Kala AS and OÜ Vettel

AS PRFoods Group will carry out changes in the management of subsidiaries. Powers of Ivari Vokk as member of the management board of Saaremere Kala AS and OÜ Vettel will end as of 11.10.2019. Saaremere Kala AS management continues with three management board members - Indrek Kasela, Christopher Charles Leigh ja Victoria Leigh-Pearson. Management board of OÜ Vettel will continue with two members – Indrek Kasela and Jarkko Alho.

"Ivari Vokk has done excellent job in refurbishing factory located in Saaremaa, proof of which is that as of this year OÜ Vettel is certified according to BRC Global Standards. Vokk was also instrumental in launching new products and eco-friendly packaging, which brought recognition to PRFoods at the largest seafood fair "Seafood Expo Global” in Brussels this spring. We wish him all the best in his new challenges and thank him for great work that he accomplished”, said Member of the Management Board of AS PRFoods, Indrek Kasela.

As of 12.10.2019, Jarkko Alho, currently head of the Finnish units, will become the CEO of OÜ Vettel, which is in line with the objective of AS PRFoods to combine the management of the Estonian and Finnish units. The merger of management is part of the extensive synergy program launched by AS PRFoods in the beginning of 2019, which will also complete the merger of Heimon Kala Ab Oy and Trio Trading Oy. The target of the synergy and cost cutting program is to reduce the Group's expenses by 1 million euros in the current financial year.

