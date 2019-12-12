+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
12.12.2019 08:09:14

PRF: Change in the management board of Osaühing Vettel

Dagni Viskus was elected as a management board member of Osaühing Vettel (subsidiary of AS PRFoods) being responsible for production management in Saaremaa. Dagni Viskus was previously working in Osaühing Vettel as a quality manager. Dagni Viskus has no shares of AS PRFoods. Besides Dagni Viskus, Indrek Kasela and Jarkko Tapani Alho are members of the management board of Osaühing Vettel.


Indrek Kasela
AS PRFoods
Member of the Management Board
Phone: +372 452 1470
investor@prfoods.ee
www.prfoods.ee

