Prezi Unveils First-Ever Video Platform That Puts Creators and Graphics On Screen Together in Real Time

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications tools should be built to put a person front-and-center and Prezi Video has done just that for live and recorded videos. Prezi, the visual communications company known for its zoomable presentation platform that is widely used in academia and business, today announced Prezi Video, the first video product that puts a person on the screen alongside their visual content in real time.

With Prezi Video, people have a new way to easily create and share videos--putting an end to the need for text-filled screen shares, post production graphics editing, and green screens.

Prezi's existing presentation platform is unique in allowing its 100 million users to dynamically capture the relationships between ideas. Prezi Video easily integrates visual assets into the primary screen in the same way as a news broadcast, creating more impactful video communication and removing the need to switch to a separate screen to show visual references. The video platform also creates a clearer connection between a person and their visual content. Prezi Video was created for individuals and customers in a wide range of industries--including business professionals and educators.

"Face-to-screen has become the primary type of video communication, and we believe it deserves more immersive visual tools," said Peter Arvai, co-founder and CEO at Prezi. "When the visual information is right beside your face--or in your hands--on the screen, you can bet it feels more real and engaging for both the speaker and the audience."

"Prezi Video has enabled me to easily and quickly create memorable, immersive and professional quality live video presentations at events worldwide," said Terry Schussler, senior director, spatial computing at Deutsche Telekom . "Prezi Video comes with a ton of really well-designed templates that allow proper spatial placement of both the presenter and the content for an optimum viewer/audience experience. In addition to live presentations, I can easily record and share videos in less than an hour."

Prezi Video Features

Prezi Video is a video-recording software with quick-editing capabilities that lets users easily add graphics in real time to create highly engaging videos such as tutorials, live webinars, trainings, lesson plans, and even social videos quickly--and with a high-quality post-production feel. With Prezi Video, users can create:

Videos On The Web: Users can easily and quickly create and record new videos online. There are more than 50 designer templates and hundreds of thousands of images to help users create professional, compelling videos. Creators can also post their videos as reusable to let other users edit and overlay the content with themselves on screen.

Users can easily and quickly create and record new videos online. There are more than 50 designer templates and hundreds of thousands of images to help users create professional, compelling videos. Creators can also post their videos as reusable to let other users edit and overlay the content with themselves on screen. Videos On Their Desktop (Mac and Windows): With the Prezi Video desktop app, users can import and convert their existing Prezi or PowerPoint presentations, then easily and quickly create videos to share online or stream live. Prezi Video works with a variety of web conferencing services, including Webex .

"As the world's largest video conferencing platform, Webex customers expect the highest levels of innovation and the best possible user experience," said Lorrissa Horton, VP and General Manager of Webex Teams. "By partnering with Prezi, our shared customers will now be able to deliver their content in a single integrated environment--allowing them to give more engaging presentations that more highly resonate with their audiences. Prezi Video with Webex Teams delivers on the future of visual communication."

Pricing and Availability

Prezi Video is now available worldwide. For more information and to start creating videos now, go to https://prezi.com/video

About Prezi

Prezi is a global leader in visual communication tools, helping a wide range of people, including business professionals and educators, reach their audiences more powerfully. Prezi's products uniquely let users arrange content on a single canvas, using dynamic movement and spatial context to increase engagement and understanding. Prezi's offerings include: Prezi Next, a zoomable presentation platform; Prezi Video, a video maker that places creators and their graphics together on screen in real time (similar to a news broadcast); and Infogram, the leader in infographics and data visualization. Founded in 2009, Prezi has offices in San Francisco, Budapest, and Riga, Latvia, with a community of 100 million users that has created the world's largest database of public presentations. Prezi's investors include Accel Partners, Spectrum Equity and TED conferences. For more information, please visit www.prezi.com .

