Prevounce Health Announces New Platform that Simplifies Remote Patient Monitoring

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prevounce Health , creators of the Prevounce Care Coordination Platform, announced today the release of its powerful new Remote Patient Monitoring software and connected patient device program.

The Prevounce Platform provides easy management and provision of preventive services, chronic care management, and now remote patient monitoring (RPM). Prevounce integrates with many of the most popular electronic medical records systems (EMRs) and was designed to fit seamlessly into any medical practice workflow.

"We began development on Prevounce Remote Patient Monitoring around eight months ago, and could never have imagined how important RPM would become with the emergence of Covid-19," says Daniel Tashnek, founder of Prevounce Health. "Providers can implement our RPM program within 48 hours and then immediately start onboarding patients to provide important vital monitoring while reducing the chance of disease transmission in their offices. On top of the patient benefits, RPM can also be an important revenue stream for practices that are hurting from the current crisis."

Prevounce Remote Patient Monitoring includes the following:

Simple, turnkey patient enrollment.

Easy-to-use cellular devices requiring no setup for patients or practices.

Customizable alert system that provides real-time information while cutting out spam.

Direct Medicare eligibility verification through the Medicare HETS system.

Fully compliant time tracking system that ensures all Medicare requirements are met prior to billing.

Choice of devices that ship directly to provider offices or patients.

Expected revenue of around $1200 per enrolled patient, per year.

Prevounce Remote Patient Monitoring is compatible with PrevChek smart devices, as well as with many third-party devices and software. The system currently supports monitoring of blood pressure, weight, blood glucose and pulse oximetry. Support for spirometry and electrocardiography is forthcoming.

In conjunction with the launch of Prevounce Remote Patient Monitoring, Prevounce is offering a nearly risk-free program for practices that want to implement RPM during the current health crisis. For the first 100 offices on the new platform, Prevounce is offering the first month of RPM services, including providing cellularly connected devices to patients, for free. Once enrolled, a practice just has to identify 10 patients that would benefit from RPM. Prevounce will ship the devices directly to patients, educate patients on how to use the devices, train practice staff on how to use the Prevounce portal, and assist with coding and billing.

If, for any reason, a practice does not want to continue with Prevounce, a courier will pick up the devices to return to Prevounce. Participating practices can keep all RPM reimbursements for the first month whether or not they continue with Prevounce RPM.

"Prevounce has always focused on making preventive and wellness care easily accessible to providers and patients. Our RPM system was designed to add that same ease of use to remote monitoring and telehealth," Tashnek says. "We are proud that our new system allows providers to manage their most vulnerable patients virtually, helping protect clinical staff and patients without sacrificing patient care."

Practices interested in learning more about Prevounce RPM should book a short demonstration or call Prevounce at (800) 618-7738.

About Prevounce

The Prevounce Care Coordination Platform simplifies the provision of annual wellness visits, preventive care, chronic care management, and remote patient monitoring while ensuring that all requirements for Medicare reimbursement and compliance are met. Prevounce provides resources and support that are custom-tailored to your practice, allowing you to focus on providing good care to your patients and to reduce the time spent on tedious paperwork. Prevounce's goal is to allow practices of all sizes to implement comprehensive patient wellness programs that increase their practice revenue, patient engagement, and clinical staff efficiency. Learn more at www.prevounce.com .

