Preventative Veterinary Medicine to be discussed on "Behind The Scenes" with Laurence Fishburne

MIAMI, Oct. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One of the most iconic actors from series such as The Matrix as well as John Wick also helps educate audiences with informative television. As the host of the series "Behind The Scenes," Laurence Fishburne opens a series that attracts attention to some of the major issues that are facing the modern world. O ver the past few years, "Behind The Scenes" has drawn attention to a wide variety of important problems facing the public. One of the recent episodes has highlighted the importance of preventative veterinary medicine.

An Often-Overlooked Aspect of Healthcare

Growing up, most people went to the doctor at least once per year to get their checkup. Even though people should continue to do this during adulthood, this often falls by the wayside as people get bogged down with school, work, and their family. On the other hand, these checkups are important. Certain health conditions can be picked up before symptoms start to show. People need to remain up to date on their vaccinations to remain protected against deadly diseases.

Furthermore, these checkups are also important for pets. Pets need the same type of care that people do; however, many pet owners do not always participate in these checkups. This issue is discussed in a forthcoming episode of "Behind The Scenes" that will feature veterinary personnel and other individuals in veterinary science.

Recognition and Awards

"Behind The Scenes" with Laurence Fishburne is reviewed by a team of experts to ensure that the information meets the highest of quality standards before dissemination for viewing. The show has received a wide variety of awards in recognition of its dedication to quality work.

 

