16.06.2022 01:23:00
Prestigious Industry Survey Confirms RE/MAX Teams Continue to Lead in Productivity
More than 3,700 RE/MAX agents are named on the RealTrends + Tom Ferry "America's
Best Real Estate Professionals" list
DENVER, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of the recently released RealTrends + Tom Ferry "The Thousand" ranking, which confirmed RE/MAX had more of the nation's 1,000 most prolific home-selling agents than any other brand, the global real estate franchisor today announced that more than 3,700 RE/MAX professionals qualified for a related ranking of agents and teams. What's more, according to the RealTrends + Tom Ferry "America's Best Real Estate Professionals List," RE/MAX teams in the small, medium and large categories also posted the highest average number of transaction sides per team member of any brand*.
"Production is the cornerstone of this business and it's no surprise RE/MAX teams continue to dominate in productivity," said Nick Bailey, RE/MAX President and CEO. "High-performing professionals attract like-minded peers and create something special. It's incredible what they're able to accomplish on behalf of consumers."
Extending a long tradition of supporting teams, in early 2022 RE/MAX announced several new teams-focused initiatives. The centerpiece was a partnership with Workman Success Systems to launch an exclusive REAL TEAMS Solution for RE/MAX Affiliates available via the network's online learning platform, RE/MAX University®. RE/MAX also launched the Teams Mastermind Road Show this month – a series of in-person events designed to teach affiliates and their guests how joining, creating or growing a team could boost their businesses.
"At RE/MAX, LLC, we're dedicated to providing RE/MAX agents the resources, education and opportunities they need to succeed in any market. RE/MAX agents and teams continue to take advantage of the offerings and that, combined with their dedication to customer service, is what makes RE/MAX agents so unstoppable," added Bailey.
RealTrends + Tom Ferry's "America's Best Real Estate Professionals" is the industry's largest ranking of agents based on homes sold. It is an offshoot of the RealTrends + Tom Ferry "The Thousand" list, in which RE/MAX had more top-ranked agents than any other brand. The "America's Best" rankings were open to individual agents who closed at least 50 transaction sides or $20 million in sales volume in 2021 and teams who closed at least 75 transaction sides or $30 million in sales volume.
*With at least 150 team rankings in America's Best
About the RE/MAX Network
As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in almost 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prestigious-industry-survey-confirms-remax-teams-continue-to-lead-in-productivity-301569096.html
SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC
