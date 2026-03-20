Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’463 0.0%  SPI 17’382 0.0%  Dow 46’021 -0.4%  DAX 22’741 -0.4%  Euro 0.9110 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5’603 -0.2%  Gold 4’654 0.2%  Bitcoin 55’588 0.8%  Dollar 0.7883 -0.1%  Öl 110.1 2.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche149905998Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Sika41879292Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Cerebras vor IPO: Kommt der NVIDIA-Rivale schon im April?
Tesla-Aktie vor neuem Schub? Was hinter dem Projekt "Macrohard" mit xAI steckt
Sell für Novartis-Aktie nach Goldman Sachs Group Inc.-Analyse
Barclays-Studie stärkt Rüstungssektor nur zeitweise - Aktien von Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT, RENK und TKMS im Minus
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Prestige Brands Holdings Aktie 2056755 / US74112D1019

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

20.03.2026 11:39:36

Prestige Consumer Healthcare To Acquire Breathe Right Brand

Prestige Brands Holdings
60.05 USD -1.22%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Breathe Right brand and certain other brands from Foundation Consumer Healthcare for $1.045 billion, or approximately $900 million net of anticipated tax benefits valued at $150 million. The company plans to finance the acquisition with cash on hand and a new Term Loan credit facility.

The company said Breathe Right represents approximately two-thirds of the acquired portfolio's revenue and profitability and will be the largest brand in Prestige's portfolio.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Prestige shares are up 1.57 percent to $61.00.

Nachrichten zu Prestige Brands Holdings IncShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten