PrestaShop will provide Marketfire, General Internet's e-commerce management tool, to its 300,000 merchants

LOS GATOS, Calif., June 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With Marketfire, merchants whose products are sold on the main marketplaces (such as Amazon, Cdiscount, Rakuten, Manomano, Darty or Fnac) have access to reports and dashboards in real time. The solution enables each online seller to identify and classify their products according to the turnover generated, margin, etc.

Marketfire, an accounting, compliance and certification support tool

With unique real-time reporting and data visualization capabilities, Marketfire simplifies the daily lives of e-merchants. The solution allows them to optimize the management of their activities, to optimize their performance, to act quickly in near-real time on their prices, and to increase their revenues.

In addition, Marketfire allows each seller to comply with the tax authorities of each country where it sells its products, to automatically calculate and declare the VAT generated by its sales.

A genuine accounting support tool, the solution enables its users to share certified and consolidated financial data with the various banking organizations. It allows the identification and monitoring of unpaid orders on a daily basis, for a clear understanding and visibility of the distribution of expenses, future receipts and expenses incurred by the company.

Finally, Marketfire's monitoring and performance indicators allow e-merchants to benefit from consolidated and certified figures, via the certificate declarations of the major e-commerce platforms.

For Alexandre ERUIMY, CEO of PrestaShop: "We chose Marketfire because it is the only tool on the market that allows us to manage all the data related to the transactions of the e-merchants on their website or on the marketplace. This solution from Advanced Business Analytics, specialized in e-commerce, perfectly meets the needs of our merchants and our positioning as an international platform."

For Xavier VAUCOIS, CEO of General Internet Company: "We are very pleased to be able to collaborate with PrestaShop and to provide its 300,000 merchants with a solution that will enable them to optimize their daily management and control by relieving them of low value-added tasks. They will thus be able to concentrate on developing their sales, in France and abroad."

About PrestaShop

Founded in 2007, PrestaShop has grown in 10 years from a French start-up to a European scale-up by offering merchants the opportunity to create and develop their online store through technological solutions. Today, more than 300,000 shops in the world use PrestaShop technology. Based on an Open Source model, PrestaShop gives everyone, in every country of the world, the possibility to open and manage an online store successfully

About General Internet

General Internet (or IM) creates, builds and operates technology platforms for networked business and data-driven information systems. Drawing on the most innovative Big Data, finance and e-commerce solutions, General Internet is inventing new tools to grow the revenues of companies in the e-commerce and online distribution sectors. By investing in the growth of its customers, GI also encourages its future partners to share their benefits, through the Fair Business Innovation Foundation, to promote a system in which the growth of business and society are closely intertwined. General Internet is based in Cupertino, California and Paris, France.

