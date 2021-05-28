SMI 11’338 -0.1%  SPI 14’621 0.0%  Dow 34’465 0.4%  DAX 15’407 -0.3%  Euro 1.0942 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’039 0.2%  Gold 1’897 0.0%  Bitcoin 35’015 -0.6%  Dollar 0.8973 -0.1%  Öl 69.5 1.0% 
28.05.2021 00:13:00

Prestarrs Slashes Down Prices Of Women Clothes Online For First Time Buyers

HONG KONG, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent declaration, online retail store Prestarrs has decided to offer discounts for new buyers on purchasing women's clothes online. The company's decision came at a time when most people have been sceptical about making purchases as a result of frequent lockdowns. Owing to this, Prestarrs has decided to encourage their female patrons to shop for fashion clothing online. The owners said that the new buyer discounts would inspire a lot of people to make purchases online. Known for unique designs and competitive pricing, Prestarrs has helped several women to find and buy the fashion items they want, and at competitive rates.

"We look into the comfort of the users and that is more important than the aesthetic aspects. It's wiser to delve into the psyche of the common working man and see what exactly she wants. So the fashion items at our store are not only perfect for the modern woman who cares much about her style, but also ensures optimum comfort. Our collections this time will be available at marked down rates for all new buyers, so they can be encouraged to buy our latest collection and get a feel of what we can provide," said Bella Crystal, a senior member of the sales and marketing team at Prestarrs.

The company's collection of cute blouses and tops include basic wear, beachwear, office wear, formal wear, and date wear. "Since most items come at a discount, customers can easily stock them and use when the season is perfect," added Bella.

Ahead of the announcement, Bella said, "A chief USP of our company is that our collection of tops and blouses are super affordable. So, whether someone is a new buyer or not, she will certainly enjoy the discounts at which we offer these products. Not everywhere will customers even see such vast collections also. We insist customers to check our catalogue and view the archive closely, which will indeed help them decide what will be the best picks for them. After all, everyone's style sense varies and we totally get that."

About the Company

Prestarrs is a reputed company that offers women's clothing products at competitive prices.

To know more, visit https://www.prestarrs.com

