11.06.2020 07:15:43
Press Release: US FDA approves updated Novartis Beovu(R) label, to include additional safety information
-- Novartis worked with US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to update
Beovu (brolucizumab) prescribing information to guide healthcare
professionals in their treatment of wet AMD patients1
-- The update includes characterization of adverse events, retinal
vasculitis and retinal vascular occlusion, as part of the spectrum of
intraocular inflammation observed in the HAWK & HARRIER trials and noted
in the original prescribing information1
-- Novartis has convened a fully dedicated team collaborating with top
global external experts, leveraging the collective multidisciplinary
expertise to examine the root causes, potential risk factors and
mitigation of these adverse events2
-- A Safety Review Committee established by Novartis noted that the overall
rate of vision loss in the study population was similar between the Beovu
and aflibercept arms in HAWK & HARRIER despite the risk of vision loss
associated with the adverse events of interest2
-- Novartis is confident that Beovu continues to represent an important
treatment option for patients with wet AMD, with an overall favorable
benefit/risk profile
Basel, June 11, 2020 -- Novartis announced today that the US Food and
Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a label update for Beovu(R)
(brolucizumab) to include additional safety information regarding
retinal vasculitis and retinal vascular occlusion(1). This approval
follows Novartis'
https://www.novartis.com/news/novartis-completes-safety-review-and-initiates-update-beovu-prescribing-information-worldwide
announcement that it would pursue worldwide label updates after a review
and further characterization of rare post-marketing safety events
reported to Novartis. This is one of many efforts Novartis is taking to
help physicians to make informed decisions on the use of Beovu,
including the establishment of a fully dedicated internal team
collaborating with top global experts (a coalition) to examine the root
causes, risk factors, mitigation and potential treatment protocols(2).
The update to the US label includes the addition of a sub-section
dedicated to retinal vasculitis and/or retinal vascular occlusion under
'Warnings and Precautions' (section 5)(1). It also specifies that these
adverse reactions are part of a spectrum of intraocular inflammation
rates from the Phase III HAWK & HARRIER trials (Table 1)(1).
"This label update provides clinicians with important information to
guide treatment decisions. We believe Beovu continues to represent an
important treatment option for patients with wet AMD, with an overall
favorable benefit-risk profile," said Marcia Kayath, Global Head of
Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis Pharmaceuticals. "We
remain grateful to all doctors who have taken the time to share their
expertise and treatment experience to contribute to the collective
understanding of these safety events. As we proceed to examine root
causes and potential mitigation strategies, we will continue to
communicate findings with transparency and urgency to regulatory bodies
and healthcare providers."
Beovu was approved in the US in October 2019 for the treatment of wet
age-related macular degeneration (AMD), based on findings from the Phase
III HAWK and HARRIER clinical trials, in which Beovu demonstrated
non-inferiority versus aflibercept in mean change in best-corrected
visual acuity (BCVA) at year one (week 48)(1,3). Beovu demonstrated the
ability to maintain a majority of patients on a three-month interval
immediately after the loading phase(1,3).
In early 2020, following receipt by Novartis of rare post-marketing
reports of vasculitis, including retinal occlusive vasculitis, Novartis
initiated its own internal review of these post-marketing safety case
reports including the establishment of an external Safety Review
Committee (SRC) to provide an independent, objective review of these
cases and a comparison with select intraocular inflammation events seen
in the brolucizumab Phase III trials (HAWK & HARRIER)(2).
The SRC recently issued a report of its unmasked, independent analysis
of HAWK & HARRIER adverse events, finding that cases similar to those
reported post-marketing were present in the HAWK & HARRIER clinical
studies(2). The report also noted that the overall rate of vision loss
in the study population was similar between the brolucizumab and
aflibercept arms in HAWK & HARRIER despite the risk of vision loss
associated with the adverse events of interest(2).
Novartis continues to work with global regulatory authorities to
initiate safety information updates to Beovu prescribing information
worldwide. Beovu has now been approved in more than 30 countries. Beovu
also recently received positive Health Technology Assessment Reviews
(HTA) in countries such as Canada(4) and is now fully reimbursed in
multiple countries including Japan and Switzerland(5,6). Novartis
remains confident in Beovu as an important treatment option for patients
with wet AMD.
Coalition convened as part of ongoing commitment to patient safety
A fully dedicated team of Novartis research, drug development and
medical specialists are working with a team of top global experts to
examine the root causes and potential risk factors associated with the
reported adverse events and to determine mitigation and treatment
recommendations(2).
"This broad-based coalition, which includes clinical trialists,
epidemiologists, immunologists and uveitis specialists, is exploring
innovative approaches to analyzing every aspect of available data, with
the goal of providing physicians tools and information to safely and
confidently treat their patients with Beovu," said Dr. Jeff Heier,
Co-President and Medical Director, Director of the Vitreoretinal Service,
and Director of Retina Research at Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston,
Chair of the Safety Review Committee and a member of the coalition.
Novartis encourages physicians to continue to report any adverse or
suspicious events in accordance with local requirements at
https://www.report.novartis.com https://www.report.novartis.com.
Novartis remains committed to transparency and will continue to provide
updates on https://www.brolucizumab.info https://www.brolucizumab.info
as information becomes available.
About Beovu (brolucizumab)
Beovu (brolucizumab, also known as RTH258) is the most clinically
advanced humanized single-chain antibody fragment (scFv)(3,7).
Single-chain antibody fragments are highly sought after in drug
development due to their small size, enhanced tissue penetration, rapid
clearance from systemic circulation and drug delivery
characteristics(7-9).
The proprietary innovative structure results in a small molecule (26
kDa) with potent inhibition of, and high affinity to, all VEGF-A
isoforms(8). Beovu is engineered to deliver a high concentration of
drug, thus providing more active binding agents(3,7). In preclinical
studies, Beovu inhibited activation of VEGF receptors through prevention
of the ligand-receptor interaction(8-10). Increased signaling through
the VEGF pathway is associated with pathologic ocular angiogenesis and
retinal edema(11). Inhibition of the VEGF pathway has been shown to
inhibit the growth of neovascular lesions and suppress endothelial cell
proliferation and vascular permeability(11).
About the HAWK and HARRIER studies
With more than 1,800 patients across nearly 400 centers worldwide, HAWK
(NCT02307682) and HARRIER (NCT02434328) are the first global
head-to-head trials in patients with wet AMD that prospectively
demonstrated efficacy at week 48 using an innovative q12w/q8w regimen,
with a majority of patients on q12w immediately following the loading
phase. Both studies are 96-week prospective, randomized, double-masked
multi-center studies and part of the Phase III clinical development of
Beovu(3). The studies were designed to compare the efficacy and safety
of intravitreal injections of brolucizumab 6 mg (HAWK and HARRIER) and 3
mg (HAWK only) versus aflibercept 2 mg in patients with wet AMD. The
most common adverse events (>=5% of patients) with Beovu were vision
blurred, cataract, conjunctival hemorrhage, vitreous floaters and eye
pain(3).
About wet age-related macular degeneration
Wet AMD is the leading cause of severe vision loss and legal blindness
in people over the age of 65 in North America, Europe, Australia and
Asia, impacting an estimated 20 million people worldwide(12-14). Wet
AMD occurs when abnormal blood vessels form underneath the macula, the
area of the retina responsible for sharp, central vision(15-17). These
blood vessels are fragile and leak fluid, disrupting the normal retinal
architecture and ultimately causing damage to the macula(15-17).
Early symptoms of wet AMD include distorted vision (or metamorphopsia)
and difficulties seeing objects clearly(18). Prompt diagnosis and
intervention are essential(17). As the disease progresses, cell damage
increases, further reducing vision quality(15). This progression can
lead to a complete loss of central vision, leaving the patient unable to
read, drive or recognize familiar faces and potentially depriving them
of their independence(15,19). Without treatment, vision can rapidly
deteriorate(20).
About Novartis in ophthalmology
At Novartis, our mission is to discover new ways to improve and extend
people's lives. In ophthalmology, we develop and deliver life-changing
medicines and therapies for diseases and conditions from front to back
of the eye, enabled by data and transformative technologies. Our
ophthalmic solutions reach more than 150M people per year, from
premature infants to the elderly.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
