Press Release: US FDA approves updated Novartis Beovu(R) label, to include additional safety information

-- Novartis worked with US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to update

Beovu (brolucizumab) prescribing information to guide healthcare

professionals in their treatment of wet AMD patients1

-- The update includes characterization of adverse events, retinal

vasculitis and retinal vascular occlusion, as part of the spectrum of

intraocular inflammation observed in the HAWK & HARRIER trials and noted

in the original prescribing information1

-- Novartis has convened a fully dedicated team collaborating with top

global external experts, leveraging the collective multidisciplinary

expertise to examine the root causes, potential risk factors and

mitigation of these adverse events2

-- A Safety Review Committee established by Novartis noted that the overall

rate of vision loss in the study population was similar between the Beovu

and aflibercept arms in HAWK & HARRIER despite the risk of vision loss

associated with the adverse events of interest2

-- Novartis is confident that Beovu continues to represent an important

treatment option for patients with wet AMD, with an overall favorable

benefit/risk profile

Basel, June 11, 2020 -- Novartis announced today that the US Food and

Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a label update for Beovu(R)

(brolucizumab) to include additional safety information regarding

retinal vasculitis and retinal vascular occlusion(1). This approval

follows Novartis'

announcement that it would pursue worldwide label updates after a review

and further characterization of rare post-marketing safety events

reported to Novartis. This is one of many efforts Novartis is taking to

help physicians to make informed decisions on the use of Beovu,

including the establishment of a fully dedicated internal team

collaborating with top global experts (a coalition) to examine the root

causes, risk factors, mitigation and potential treatment protocols(2).

The update to the US label includes the addition of a sub-section

dedicated to retinal vasculitis and/or retinal vascular occlusion under

'Warnings and Precautions' (section 5)(1). It also specifies that these

adverse reactions are part of a spectrum of intraocular inflammation

rates from the Phase III HAWK & HARRIER trials (Table 1)(1).

"This label update provides clinicians with important information to

guide treatment decisions. We believe Beovu continues to represent an

important treatment option for patients with wet AMD, with an overall

favorable benefit-risk profile," said Marcia Kayath, Global Head of

Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis Pharmaceuticals. "We

remain grateful to all doctors who have taken the time to share their

expertise and treatment experience to contribute to the collective

understanding of these safety events. As we proceed to examine root

causes and potential mitigation strategies, we will continue to

communicate findings with transparency and urgency to regulatory bodies

and healthcare providers."

Beovu was approved in the US in October 2019 for the treatment of wet

age-related macular degeneration (AMD), based on findings from the Phase

III HAWK and HARRIER clinical trials, in which Beovu demonstrated

non-inferiority versus aflibercept in mean change in best-corrected

visual acuity (BCVA) at year one (week 48)(1,3). Beovu demonstrated the

ability to maintain a majority of patients on a three-month interval

immediately after the loading phase(1,3).

In early 2020, following receipt by Novartis of rare post-marketing

reports of vasculitis, including retinal occlusive vasculitis, Novartis

initiated its own internal review of these post-marketing safety case

reports including the establishment of an external Safety Review

Committee (SRC) to provide an independent, objective review of these

cases and a comparison with select intraocular inflammation events seen

in the brolucizumab Phase III trials (HAWK & HARRIER)(2).

The SRC recently issued a report of its unmasked, independent analysis

of HAWK & HARRIER adverse events, finding that cases similar to those

reported post-marketing were present in the HAWK & HARRIER clinical

studies(2). The report also noted that the overall rate of vision loss

in the study population was similar between the brolucizumab and

aflibercept arms in HAWK & HARRIER despite the risk of vision loss

associated with the adverse events of interest(2).

Novartis continues to work with global regulatory authorities to

initiate safety information updates to Beovu prescribing information

worldwide. Beovu has now been approved in more than 30 countries. Beovu

also recently received positive Health Technology Assessment Reviews

(HTA) in countries such as Canada(4) and is now fully reimbursed in

multiple countries including Japan and Switzerland(5,6). Novartis

remains confident in Beovu as an important treatment option for patients

with wet AMD.

Coalition convened as part of ongoing commitment to patient safety

A fully dedicated team of Novartis research, drug development and

medical specialists are working with a team of top global experts to

examine the root causes and potential risk factors associated with the

reported adverse events and to determine mitigation and treatment

recommendations(2).

"This broad-based coalition, which includes clinical trialists,

epidemiologists, immunologists and uveitis specialists, is exploring

innovative approaches to analyzing every aspect of available data, with

the goal of providing physicians tools and information to safely and

confidently treat their patients with Beovu," said Dr. Jeff Heier,

Co-President and Medical Director, Director of the Vitreoretinal Service,

and Director of Retina Research at Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston,

Chair of the Safety Review Committee and a member of the coalition.

Novartis encourages physicians to continue to report any adverse or

suspicious events in accordance with local requirements at

Novartis remains committed to transparency and will continue to provide

as information becomes available.

About Beovu (brolucizumab)

Beovu (brolucizumab, also known as RTH258) is the most clinically

advanced humanized single-chain antibody fragment (scFv)(3,7).

Single-chain antibody fragments are highly sought after in drug

development due to their small size, enhanced tissue penetration, rapid

clearance from systemic circulation and drug delivery

characteristics(7-9).

The proprietary innovative structure results in a small molecule (26

kDa) with potent inhibition of, and high affinity to, all VEGF-A

isoforms(8). Beovu is engineered to deliver a high concentration of

drug, thus providing more active binding agents(3,7). In preclinical

studies, Beovu inhibited activation of VEGF receptors through prevention

of the ligand-receptor interaction(8-10). Increased signaling through

the VEGF pathway is associated with pathologic ocular angiogenesis and

retinal edema(11). Inhibition of the VEGF pathway has been shown to

inhibit the growth of neovascular lesions and suppress endothelial cell

proliferation and vascular permeability(11).

About the HAWK and HARRIER studies

With more than 1,800 patients across nearly 400 centers worldwide, HAWK

(NCT02307682) and HARRIER (NCT02434328) are the first global

head-to-head trials in patients with wet AMD that prospectively

demonstrated efficacy at week 48 using an innovative q12w/q8w regimen,

with a majority of patients on q12w immediately following the loading

phase. Both studies are 96-week prospective, randomized, double-masked

multi-center studies and part of the Phase III clinical development of

Beovu(3). The studies were designed to compare the efficacy and safety

of intravitreal injections of brolucizumab 6 mg (HAWK and HARRIER) and 3

mg (HAWK only) versus aflibercept 2 mg in patients with wet AMD. The

most common adverse events (>=5% of patients) with Beovu were vision

blurred, cataract, conjunctival hemorrhage, vitreous floaters and eye

pain(3).

About wet age-related macular degeneration

Wet AMD is the leading cause of severe vision loss and legal blindness

in people over the age of 65 in North America, Europe, Australia and

Asia, impacting an estimated 20 million people worldwide(12-14). Wet

AMD occurs when abnormal blood vessels form underneath the macula, the

area of the retina responsible for sharp, central vision(15-17). These

blood vessels are fragile and leak fluid, disrupting the normal retinal

architecture and ultimately causing damage to the macula(15-17).

Early symptoms of wet AMD include distorted vision (or metamorphopsia)

and difficulties seeing objects clearly(18). Prompt diagnosis and

intervention are essential(17). As the disease progresses, cell damage

increases, further reducing vision quality(15). This progression can

lead to a complete loss of central vision, leaving the patient unable to

read, drive or recognize familiar faces and potentially depriving them

of their independence(15,19). Without treatment, vision can rapidly

deteriorate(20).

About Novartis in ophthalmology

At Novartis, our mission is to discover new ways to improve and extend

people's lives. In ophthalmology, we develop and deliver life-changing

medicines and therapies for diseases and conditions from front to back

of the eye, enabled by data and transformative technologies. Our

ophthalmic solutions reach more than 150M people per year, from

premature infants to the elderly.

