Press Release: US FDA approves updated Novartis -2

|
11.06.2020 07:16:01
Press Release: US FDA approves updated Novartis
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would,"
"expect," "anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"
"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express
or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new
indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products
described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues
from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these
statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current
beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to
significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or
more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying
assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from
those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no
guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in
this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any
additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular
time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be
commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations
regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the
uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical
trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;
regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global
trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor
and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements
for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain
proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing
preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and
business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate
pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or
manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy
breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and
other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F
on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is
providing the information in this press release as of this date and does
not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements
contained in this press release as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.
As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and
digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of
great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently
rank among the world's top companies investing in research and
development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally
and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest
treatments. About 109,000 people of more than 145 nationalities work at
Novartis around the world. Find out more at
https://www.novartis.com https://www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at
https://twitter.com/novartisnews https://twitter.com/novartisnews
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit
http://www.novartis.com/news/media-library
https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
mailto:media.relations@novartis.com media.relations@novartis.com
Novartis Media Relations
E-mail: mailto:media.relations@novartis.com media.relations@novartis.com
Peter Zuest Amy Wolf
Novartis External Communications Novartis Division Communications
+ 41 79 899 9812 (mobile) + 41 61 696 58 94 (direct)
peter.zuest@novartis.com mailto:peter.zuest@novartis.com + 41 79 576 07 23 (mobile)
Eric Althoff amy.wolf@novartis.com mailto:amy.wolf@novartis.com
Novartis US External Communications Vicki Crafton
+1 646 438 4335 Novartis US Division Communications
mailto:eric.althoff@novartis.com eric.althoff@novartis.com +1 201 213 6338 (mobile)
mailto:vicki.crafton@novartis.com vicki.crafton@novartis.com
Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: mailto:investor.relations@novartis.com
investor.relations@novartis.com
Central North America
Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052
Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065
Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425
Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188 Cory Twining +1 862 778 3258
