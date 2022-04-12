Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
12.04.2022 04:59:47

Press Release: STRONG START TO THE YEAR - SIKA -2-

-------------- ---------- ---------- ------ ------------- -------- ----------- ----------

Global

Business 179.0 195.4 9.2 10.4 -1.2 5.8 4.6

-------------- ---------- ---------- ------ ------------- -------- ----------- ----------

Net sales 1,998.6 2,398.2 20.0 21.9 -1.9 4.3 17.6

-------------- ---------- ---------- ------ ------------- -------- ----------- ----------

Products for

the

construction

industry 1,592.7 1,938.5 21.7 23.6 -1.9 2.8 20.8

-------------- ---------- ---------- ------ ------------- -------- ----------- ----------

Products for

industrial

manufacturing 405.9 459.7 13.3 15.1 -1.8 10.1 5.0

-------------- ---------- ---------- ------ ------------- -------- ----------- ----------

1. Growth in local currencies including acquisitions.

2. Share of sales of acquired companies not including

post-combination growth. The sales growth of the

acquired companies since initial consolidation is

included in organic growth.

3. Growth adjusted for acquisition and currency effects.

The sales growth of the acquired companies since

initial consolidation is included in organic growth.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Half-Year Report 2022 Friday, July 22, 2022

Results first nine months 2022 Friday, October 21, 2022

Net sales 2022 Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Media conference/analyst presentation

on 2022 full-year results Friday, February 17, 2023

Net sales first quarter 2023 Tuesday, April 18, 2023

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications &

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=R5OUSP64jItkk20NFMo4_mKJFHnyTXtvD7MHiqWAEoFzv7-OTNuCgFzlGFS-FVPaEl5KnyDK6sKPjfbHC9T5LTctmoQvtEl5ht733jTaCuIzST2IHocCXAhvTbftH9eM

SIKA AG CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 101 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its over 27,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 9.3 billion in 2021.

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=M8YC_tkNHylGOvQwXY19dreuC3NP0OMP-LGKPsp4wkQEJokbEg0GoambVAWWj4dp4krO5NgzkybfXPSm-FvpZ_5jbHyMTOHpcN53JLmFfmxRatoLSL6Tm_KPs6BmgjX4typrd1E2LiT3RbDY63v9AH9sF4-I8VUYU5-gi2LwBzI=

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 11, 2022 23:00 ET (03:00 GMT)

