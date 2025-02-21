Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
21.02.2025 04:59:46

Press Release: SIKA WITH RECORD RESULTS -- JUMP -2-

Link to live transmission of the media, investor, and analyst presentation of February 21, 2025, 10.00 a.m. (CET): https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=m9MNFobTFHDBVsjDM21WUH8G-TyEAb4cZy6eFf6EYirBajVdIScm69FYTu8-skGde9KRIXOrQ8NG9cIp06l27bTcafkwk0CTuZVkaop0-o8= www.sika.com/live

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

57th Annual General Meeting Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Net sales first quarter 2025 Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Half-Year Report 2025 Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Capital Markets Day Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Results first nine months 2025 Friday, October 24, 2025

Net sales 2025 Tuesday, January 13, 2026

Media conference/analyst presentation Friday, February 20, 2026

on 2025 full-year results

SIKA AG CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industrial manufacturing. Sika has subsidiaries in 102 countries around the world and, in over 400 factories, produces innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation sector toward greater environmental compatibility. With more than 34,000 employees, the company generated sales of CHF 11.76 billion in 2024.

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications &

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=_BI97zrVQgOtGmjtioR5SST3wNgxRAtyCRLLncPEqynQV7OnGG44C4JO08GaOPvvEGeb203jfkMk66Ji0QsPaWdalWtf91_iuBQOdwxnruEbhpcg-nyT5XXTJV5Jh0iV

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=EC85k0zIc4YB3ONFNtdeWArv9R7ooLLxDx0sc0XyDV2JT9Qm8LKh1gN5GPX8d9y1DHk-CGhceli1iXWwJkiViwtab2fE22aLLj4eVT9RC4o65pyRlIGpN-plSZ_hhtup39CRyzQd3BPVLS1OSCVSQEMDLHD5wic1aBxZ3Q5iebA=

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 20, 2025 23:00 ET (04:00 GMT)

