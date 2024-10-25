Press Release: SIKA SETS NEW RECORDS IN SALES AND -2

(2) Sales contribution by acquired companies, without considering growth after business combination. Includes lost sales of discontinued operations. Sales growth of the acquired business since initial consolidation is included in organic growth.

(3) Growth adjusted for acquisition, discontinued operations, and currency effect. Sales growth of the acquired business since initial consolidation is included in organic growth.

Webcast on October 25, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. (Central

European Summer Time)

A webcast will take place today focusing on the results

for the first nine months of the year. Please log

in five minutes prior to the start of the event.

https://www.sika.com/en/investors/events/sika-live-webcast.html

www.sika.com/9months-webcast

This link will allow you to participate in the webcast

with Thomas Hasler (CEO), Adrian Widmer (CFO), Dominik

Slappnig (Head of Corporate Communications & IR),

and Christine Kukan (Head of Investor Relations).

You will also be able to find a recording of the webcast

in the "Investors" section of the Sika website.

------------------------------------------------------------------

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Net sales 2024 Thursday, January 9, 2025

Media conference / analyst presentation Friday, February 21, 2025

on full-year results 2024

57th Annual General Meeting Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Net sales first quarter 2025 Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Half-year report 2025 Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Result first nine months 2025 Friday, October 24, 2025

