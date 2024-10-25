Press Release: SIKA SETS NEW RECORDS IN SALES AND -2

|
(2) Sales contribution by acquired companies, without considering growth after business combination. Includes lost sales of discontinued operations. Sales growth of the acquired business since initial consolidation is included in organic growth.
(3) Growth adjusted for acquisition, discontinued operations, and currency effect. Sales growth of the acquired business since initial consolidation is included in organic growth.
Webcast on October 25, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. (Central
European Summer Time)
A webcast will take place today focusing on the results
for the first nine months of the year. Please log
in five minutes prior to the start of the event.
https://www.sika.com/en/investors/events/sika-live-webcast.html
www.sika.com/9months-webcast
This link will allow you to participate in the webcast
with Thomas Hasler (CEO), Adrian Widmer (CFO), Dominik
Slappnig (Head of Corporate Communications & IR),
and Christine Kukan (Head of Investor Relations).
You will also be able to find a recording of the webcast
in the "Investors" section of the Sika website.
FINANCIAL CALENDAR
Net sales 2024 Thursday, January 9, 2025
Media conference / analyst presentation Friday, February 21, 2025
on full-year results 2024
57th Annual General Meeting Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Net sales first quarter 2025 Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Half-year report 2025 Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Result first nine months 2025 Friday, October 24, 2025
SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and the industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 103 countries around the world and, in over 400 factories, produces innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation industries toward greater environmental compatibility. With around 34,000 employees, the company generated sales of CHF 11.2 billion in 2023.
CONTACT
Dominik Slappnig
Corporate Communications &
Investor Relations
+41 58 436 68 21
+41 58 436 68 21
slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com
