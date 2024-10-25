Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Sika Aktie
25.10.2024

Press Release: SIKA SETS NEW RECORDS IN SALES AND -2-

(2) Sales contribution by acquired companies, without considering growth after business combination. Includes lost sales of discontinued operations. Sales growth of the acquired business since initial consolidation is included in organic growth.

(3) Growth adjusted for acquisition, discontinued operations, and currency effect. Sales growth of the acquired business since initial consolidation is included in organic growth.

Webcast on October 25, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. (Central

European Summer Time)

A webcast will take place today focusing on the results

for the first nine months of the year. Please log

in five minutes prior to the start of the event.

https://www.sika.com/en/investors/events/sika-live-webcast.html

www.sika.com/9months-webcast

This link will allow you to participate in the webcast

with Thomas Hasler (CEO), Adrian Widmer (CFO), Dominik

Slappnig (Head of Corporate Communications & IR),

and Christine Kukan (Head of Investor Relations).

You will also be able to find a recording of the webcast

in the "Investors" section of the Sika website.

------------------------------------------------------------------

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Net sales 2024 Thursday, January 9, 2025

Media conference / analyst presentation Friday, February 21, 2025

on full-year results 2024

57th Annual General Meeting Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Net sales first quarter 2025 Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Half-year report 2025 Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Result first nine months 2025 Friday, October 24, 2025

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and the industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 103 countries around the world and, in over 400 factories, produces innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation industries toward greater environmental compatibility. With around 34,000 employees, the company generated sales of CHF 11.2 billion in 2023.

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications &

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=cL3q5rbfwZGXj_jcGfVMcKOvlgU8WY3U7_YHxwK5T5X8AvIwmioILn3ajQ1LNEfZcb0EjLPOH_Tidamtwsc3KpwxOgFcLzNtHPmFOfdEganD_TgozM9c1TxMdJuHf1JK

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ibkK3v5O12-9YvDSdagug0DTEgQeTb4rNma8UQo4Xt3TxgqiFvivl_HzLY4hDpxvPNpGB_xbjHPX3G5r2QVmmQLtXgJLlBWA69K_cGgMRZLXfl9Vu5nb5DHlhjP-srjU4rOPhIz3h5QRXxIW7He955IevKVYcH6L4XsXDFefVls=

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 24, 2024 23:00 ET (03:00 GMT)

