Press Release: Sika: RECORD RESULTS FOR SALES AND -2-
KEY FIGURES 2021
as % of as % of
in CHF mn net sales 2020 net sales 2021 ------------------- ---------- --------- ---------- -------- ------------ Net sales 7,877.5 9,252.3 +17.5 ------------------- ---------- --------- ---------- -------- ------------ Gross result 54.8 4,314.8 51.8 4,791.3 +11.0 ------------------- ---------- --------- ---------- -------- ------------ Operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) 19.0 1,497.6 19.0 1,758.0 +17.4 ------------------- ---------- --------- ---------- -------- ------------ Operating profit (EBIT) 14.4 1,130.5 15.0 1,391.4 +23.1 ------------------- ---------- --------- ---------- -------- ------------ Net profit 10.5 825.1 11.3 1,048.5 +27.1 ------------------- ---------- --------- ---------- -------- ------------ Net profit per share (EPS) in CHF(1) 5.82 7.39 +27.0 ------------------- ---------- --------- ---------- -------- ------------ Operating free cash flow 16.0 1,259.4 9.8 908.4 -27.9 ------------------- ---------- --------- ---------- -------- ------------ Balance sheet total 9,794.0 10,699.9 +9.2 ------------------- ---------- --------- ---------- -------- ------------ Shareholders' equity 3,288.0 4,395.9 ------------------- ---------- --------- ---------- -------- ------------ Equity ratio in % 33.6 41.1 ------------------- ---------- --------- ---------- -------- ------------ Net working capital 16.9 1,329.5 18.4 1,701.9 ------------------- ---------- --------- ---------- -------- ------------ ROCE in % 16.6 20.1 ------------------- ---------- --------- ---------- -------- ------------ Number of employees 24,848 27,059 +8.9 ------------------- ---------- --------- ---------- -------- ------------ 1) undiluted The Annual Report and the media conference/analyst presentation on the 2021 financial year can be downloaded at www.sika.com. Link to Annual Report: www.sika.com/annualreport Link to live transmission of the media, investor, and analyst presentation of February 18, 2022, 10.00 a.m. (CET): www.sika.com/live FINANCIAL CALENDAR Net sales first quarter 2022 Tuesday, April 12, 2022 54th Annual General Meeting Tuesday, April 12, 2022 Half-Year Report 2022 Friday, July 22, 2022 Results first nine months 2022 Friday, October 21, 2022 Net sales 2022 Wednesday, January 11, 2023 Media conference/analyst presentation Friday, February 17, 2023 on 2022 full-year results CONTACT Dominik Slappnig Corporate Communications & Investor Relations +41 58 436 68 21 slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=PP04HeO7Tj1ag9nP841tSyhTmPGXQsSU5jtJ333jFRP_tX80xa96m66MVyqo6g_Q6t_gikCMycbvIiPJXeiV50Ua7mJX5kh85vZexNtrP3Lc1bmuRSZHI3e0oTeQ8Xhx SIKA AG CORPORATE PROFILE Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 101 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its more than 27,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 9.3 billion in 2021. The media release can be downloaded from the following link: Media Release https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=3fVZGw8_Alpi-oMLxjrc-YlKzLrssYRqwg3J3Elqkbrj4lvBeUXQnUvr19AGh4Ep162tgCQVc1haoTL2YN3EshBYdhgTPe48BwRI9KYBRZIK3Sga0hNnv_Fi-Ya6U6ld_IkezJTtdenlCzqgRgIl6I_qkQh62WtW9zAiwlr-LVk= (END) Dow Jones Newswires February 17, 2022 23:00 ET (04:00 GMT)
