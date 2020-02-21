21.02.2020 04:59:54

Press Release: Sika: RECORD RESULTS FOR SALES, -2-

impact of the coronavirus on the development of the end markets is an

element of uncertainty.

KEY FIGURES 2019

as % of as % of

in CHF mn net sales 2018 net sales 2019 in %

---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------

Net sales 7,085.4 8,109.2 +14.4

---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------

Gross result 53.0 3,751.7 53.6 4,344.0 +15.8

---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------

Operating profit

before depreciation

(EBITDA) 16.3 1,149.9 17.1 1,387.6 +20.7

---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------

Operating profit

(EBIT) 13.4 945.9 13.0 1,055.1 +11.5

---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------

Net profit 9.7 687.1 9.4 758.5 +10.4

---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------

Net profit per share

(EPS) in CHF 4.69 5.30 +13.0

---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------

Operating free cash

flow 7.2 513.2 12.7 1,026.1 +99.9

---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------

Balance sheet total 6,382.0 9,945.2 +55.8

---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------

Shareholders' equity 1,675.2 3,161.2

---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------

Equity ratio in % 26.3 31.8

---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------

New working capital 19.6 1,389.6 18.1 1,471.2

---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------

ROCE in % 26.2 19.2

---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------

Number of employees 20,060 25,141 +25.3

---------------------- ---------- ------- ---------- ------- ------------

The Annual Report and the presentation given at the media

conference/analyst presentation on the 2019 financial year can be

downloaded from www.sika.com.

Link to Annual Report:

https://www.sika.com/en/investors/reports-publications/financial-reports.html

Link to live transmission of the media conference/analyst presentation

of February 21, 2020, 10.00 a.m.: www.sika.com/live

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Net sales first quarter 2020 Tuesday, April 21, 2020

52nd Annual General Meeting Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Half-Year Report 2020 Thursday, July 23, 2020

Results first nine months 2020 Thursday, October 22, 2020

Net sales 2020 Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Media conference/analyst presentation Friday, February 19, 2021

on 2020 full-year results

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications &

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com



SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the

development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing,

damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor

vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the

world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Sika employs more than

25,000 people and generated sales of CHF 8.1 billion in fiscal 2019. At

the end of 2019 Sika won the Swiss Technology Award for a

ground-breaking new adhesive technology.

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release



Sika_Annual Report_2019_E



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 20, 2020 23:00 ET (04:00 GMT)

