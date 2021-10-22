Press Release: SIKA ON TRACK TO SET RECORDS AFTER -2

NET SALES BY REGION

1.1.2020 1.1.2021

- - Year-on-year change

in CHF mn 30.9.2020 30.9.2021 (+/- in %)

-------------- --------- --------- --------------------------------------------------------

In local Currency Acquisition Organic

in CHF currencies(1) effect effect(2) growth(3)

-------------- --------- --------- ------ ------------- -------- ----------- ----------

By region

-------------- --------- --------- ------ ------------- -------- ----------- ----------

EMEA 2,613.7 3,097.8 18.5 17.6 0.9 1.6 16.0

-------------- --------- --------- ------ ------------- -------- ----------- ----------

Americas 1,513.4 1,773.8 17.2 19.3 -2.1 2.3 17.0

-------------- --------- --------- ------ ------------- -------- ----------- ----------

Asia/Pacific 1,224.0 1,493.3 22.0 20.7 1.3 0.0 20.7

-------------- --------- --------- ------ ------------- -------- ----------- ----------

Global

Business 454.4 497.8 9.6 9.9 -0.3 0.0 9.9

-------------- --------- --------- ------ ------------- -------- ----------- ----------

Net sales 5,805.5 6,862.7 18.2 18.1 0.1 1.3 16.8

-------------- --------- --------- ------ ------------- -------- ----------- ----------

Products for

the

construction

industry 4,769.4 5,653.5 18.5 18.4 0.1 1.6 16.8

-------------- --------- --------- ------ ------------- -------- ----------- ----------

Products for

industrial

manufacturing 1,036.1 1,209.2 16.7 16.7 0.0 0.0 16.7

-------------- --------- --------- ------ ------------- -------- ----------- ----------

(1) Growth in local currencies including acquisitions.

(2) Share of sales of acquired companies not including

post-combination growth. The sales growth of the acquired

companies since initial consolidation is included

in organic growth.

(3) Growth adjusted for acquisition and currency effect.

The sales growth of the acquired companies since initial

consolidation is included in organic growth.

Webcast on October 22, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. (CEST)

A webcast will take place today focusing on the results for the first

nine months of the year. Please log in 5 minutes prior to the start of

the event.

http://www.sika.com/9months-webcast www.sika.com/9months-webcast

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This link will allow you to participate in the webcast with Thomas Hasler

(CEO), Adrian Widmer (CFO), and Dominik Slappnig (Head of Corporate Communications

& IR).

A recording of the webcast will be made available in the Investors section

of the Sika website.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Net sales 2021 Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Media conference/analyst presentation 2021 results Friday, February 18, 2022

Net sales first quarter 2022 Tuesday, April 12, 2022

54th Annual General Meeting Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Half-Year Report 2022 Friday, July 22, 2022

Results first nine months 2022 Thursday, October 20, 2022

SIKA AG CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its 25,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 7.88 billion in 2020.

